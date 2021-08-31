Bollywood is back



The relationship between Bollywood and Kashmir dates back to the days of the pillars of Kapoor who not only discovered new places but also harnessed talents amid the mesmerizing beauty of the valley. Kashmir was the second home of mega and super stars like Dileep Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Raj Kumar, Sadhna, Saira Bano and others. Bollywood gave its name to Kashmir in terms of natural locations as competitive as Switzerland and the influx of tourists to Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg and other places has seen a massive surge as people across the India have reached these places in the valley in order to relive those moments of action and songs as painted in the pictures. The conflicts of the 1990s saw a significant drop in visits from Bollywood bigwigs as they preferred foreign locations in Kashmir due to the unfavorable shooting situation. However, with the situation on the ground improving dramatically over the past few years, Bollywood is staging a comeback as actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor with top directors venture into the valleys and present the Kashmir as the best destination in India. As the Central and Union Government launches new initiatives to revive and revitalize Kashmir’s economy and tourism industry, the long-awaited film policy announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is a stepping stone to this regard. The government has announced a series of measures to boost the local film industry and help aspiring actors or filmmakers come up with class-leading films that could match regional films from well-known Bengali, Malayalam or Tamil cinemas. The administration plans to reopen cinemas that have been closed for decades. Previously, during the National Conference regime, Farooq Abdullah, as chief minister, had allowed Srinagar movie theater owners to renovate movie theaters, but the looming threat amidst the conflict dissuaded them from reopening theaters. movies. In Kashmir, moviegoers turned to other means to watch their favorite movies as the situation was not conducive to visiting movie theaters in Srinagar or elsewhere. Movie buffs have adopted and watched VCRs, discs, and USB drives for watching movies at home. The advent of digital media has led to an increase in the number of movies on YouTube, satellite TV, movie apps, etc. Government intervention is expected to focus on reviving Kashmiri-language cinema, which could lure Kashmiris into theaters that have now been turned into malls or other landfills. sites.

var signedRequest = FB.getAuthResponse()['signedRequest']; if (response.status === 'connected') { document.getElementById('status').innerHTML = 'We are connected.'; document.getElementById('login').style.visibility = 'hidden'; } else if (response.status === 'not_authorized') { document.getElementById('status').innerHTML = 'We are not logged in.' } else { document.getElementById('status').innerHTML = 'You are not logged into Facebook.'; }

}); }; (function (d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) { return; } js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "http://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://brighterkashmir.com/bollywood-makes-comeback The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos