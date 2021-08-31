Entertainment
Celebrities hail Sumit Antil’s victory, “Saaho” by Prabhas is 2 years old; Bollywood recap for August 30
Sumit Antil takes gold: Akshay Kumar, ‘Brothers’, and Sidharth Malhotra Hail Paralympic star
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are currently underway and Indian athletes are the pride of the country. Sumit Antil won the gold medal in the men’s F64 javelin throw final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Monday. Antil also set a new world record in the Javelin F-64 final with a throw of 68.08 on his second attempt. His first attempt was also a world record, with a throw of 66.95m. Several Bollywood celebrities hailed the athlete’s victory, Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra also took to their respective social networks and congratulated Antil’s victory. Read here
Tokyo Paralympic Games: Preity Zinta and Anil Kapoor congratulate Sumit Antil on historic gold victory
India’s para-athletes show no signs of slowing down as they pocketed medal after medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. After marksman Avani Lekhara made history by becoming the first woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympic Games for India, javelin thrower Sumit Antil broke several records, all set by himself, to win historic gold in the final event of the men’s F64 javelin throw. Filling the hearts of millions of Indians with pride, the para-athlete was showered with congratulations from all corners of the country. After the trial, Bollywood actors also took to their social media to congratulate the young athlete. Looked.
The “Saaho” clocks by Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are 2 years old, the latter sharing “precious memories”
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor saahorecently finished two years after its release. Saahowa was produced on a budget of 350 crore and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. The film has been shot across the world, including countries like India, the United Arab Emirates, Romania and Austria, and the Prabhas star has also had a worldwide release. The film marked the debut of Prabhas and Shraddha in the Hindi and South Indian film industry respectively. While the film ran for two years and the female lead role shared “special memories” of the film. Read here
Tokyo Paralympic Games: Abhishek Bachchan and Sidharth Shukla proud of Sumit Antil’s gold medal
On Monday, Indian Paralympic athlete Sumit Antil set a new world record by winning gold in the men’s F64 javelin throw final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The F64 classification is intended for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prostheses in a standing position. With this, Sumit Antil secured India their second gold medal after Avani Lekhara at the world sporting event. Cries of acclamation are heard from all corners of the nation for his historic victory. their social media handles to express their joy. Read here.
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM BY ABHISHEK BACHCHAN / AKSHAY KUMAR
