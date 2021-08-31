The enigma of the Bollywood casting

Many filmmakers and actors are in a dilemma due to the unforeseen Covid-19. They had engaged in a multitude of projects, but filming had to be suspended. And now the whole dynamic of the cast and the team has changed. Not only do teams need to be smaller, but in many cases new players and teams need to be selected as well.

“Covid is the biggest problem the industry has faced so far. While producers, distributors and exhibitors have all suffered huge losses due to non-release of films, creativity has also been affected. Karan Johar’s great film Takht had to be put on the back burner and showed no signs of restarting even after a year and a half, as it is extremely difficult to put such a star back on. We’ll have to wait and see if he manages to do it with the same cast or has to change it.

The latest victim is the Hindi remake of Ayyapanum Koshiyum, who was scheduled to hit the court this year with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. The latter’s filming for his next season of Breathe ended the plans and he was replaced by Arjun Kapoor.

“Each actor is involved in at least three or four projects. Most of them give preference to those they signed earlier. These aren’t just movies – many web shows are made with multiple stars. So when things restart, they leave with the actor who is available first, because the others are busy for six to eight months at least. There are shows where the first season was shot and the second was scheduled, but actors really can’t find dates because they’re in high demand, ”says casting director Kunal M. Shah.

Supporting actors like Vijay Verma, Kay Kay Menon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Neeraj Kabi also have full schedules, so the creators of the series they’re signed to have only two options: wait or replace.

In fact, directors like Rahul Dholakia have also been replaced due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. “I couldn’t direct the Mithali Raj biopic because Covid messed up everyone’s schedules, including mine. We had all worked hard during the lockdown, shaping the idea, including writer Priya Aven, studio head Ajit Andhare and actress Taapsee Pannu, ”says Dholakia who has been replaced by Srijit Mukherji.

“But this should also be seen as a win-win situation, as many creators were able to make changes to their scripts and improve them during the lockdown,” Shah believes.

The cast of Mr Lele directed by Shashank Khaitan is among those who have undergone a change, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani replacing Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Only Bhumi Pednekar retained his position in the film. Shashank described the lockdown as a “blessing in disguise”.

He had planned to shoot the movie earlier and the money was saved because the lockdown prevented him from going on the ground. The pandemic was not just a problem for manufacturers. It was a concern for the actors too – they were losing their jobs. It is remembered that many senior actors, including Kanwaljit Singh, were replaced because their age prevented them from working during the pandemic.

“We had to make representation to the government to make sure this doesn’t continue. But by then, a lot of people had already been replaced, ”explains Amit Behl, secretary of the Association of Cinema and Television Artists (CINTAA).

On the flip side, a lot of actors weren’t comfortable filming during the pandemic.

“This was especially true for the TV series actors who filmed for hours together every day. They shoot with a big cast and no one knew if the other person was infected or was susceptible to infections and would rather stay home. “Nobody can force them to shoot when they are uncomfortable. About 10% of television actors have been replaced due to the pandemic”, explains film historian and writer Imtiaz Baghdadi.

