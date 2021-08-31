Kanye West Donda Review: The Sound of Surrender

To overcome what is afflicting you, you must surrender. This is the third directive in the famous 12-step roadmap to sobriety and stability. Recovering from an internal battle that has had external repercussions means deciding to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God, according to the guide to Alcoholics Anonymous, from which multitudes of 12-step programs are modeled dealing with a multitude of psychological conditions. God may mean different things to different people, but in AA’s original conception, the Christian god takes the burden.

Kanye west Donda is the sound of such surrender. Assigning that term to a 27-song album preceded by multiple stadium shows might seem odd, but the hype and grandeur surrounding Wests’ 10th album underscores that it does something pop stars don’t do very often: fall to your knees, declare existential bankruptcy, and ask for help. There is a power of excitement, an ancient power in this maneuver, and it electrifies some of Donda. But listeners may also feel a disconnect with the album which, The west says, his label was released against his will last weekend (an anonymous label member Recount Variety that this accusation was absurd). In an hour and 49 minutes, the supposed transcendence comes to look eerily like a regression and surrender like a self-exculpation.

The album punctuates a difficult time for the rapper who has cleared a highway through music, fashion and politics for more than two decades. In the years since his 2016 album, Pablo’s lifea chaotic installment on the mental struggle much of the cultural consensus around his value as a public figure has started to dissipate. His music has become more uneven and less widely acclaimed; his wavering support for Donald Trump and his presidential candidacy shook many fans; its fusions of art and Christian evangelism were at times cold and inaccessible. Then, in February, his wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce, a development that seemed to confirm many of the concerns about commitment, family and fatherhood that West had placed at the heart of his art from the start.

Although known for his obstructionist style interviews and gun tweets, West has been surprisingly quiet since the news of the divorce broke. DondaThe album cover is a black square. Rather than promoting it with interviews or speeches, he organized three huge listening events that looked more like art installations. In front of thousands of people, West patrolled around a bed or glared outside a boarded up house, dressed in black clothes resembling commando clothes. He looked awkward, defensive, trapped until he seemed to be climbing into the sky on cables, or emerging from the flames for a wedding ceremony. These stunts were simple, obvious and mythical: here is a warrior suddenly delivered to peace.

The record itself suffers for such a miracle to take place. After a serene intro singing the album title, his late mother’s name, repeated over and over again, Jail uses bumpy guitars and echoing screams to dramatize the rock background. As West and Jay-Z string together the crime metaphors with seemingly real details of marriage and sin, you’re drawn into the album’s narrative, but the effect, like many Donda, works a little better as cinematic narration than as replayable music. The urgent beats of God Breathed continue the dire vibe, and by the end of a multi-minute instrumental blackout, longtime fans will be drunk with déjà vu. Choppy screams, industrial noise at the start Donda looks like the 2013 album which divides Wests but is excellent, Jesus.

Indeed, DondaThe Urban Sprawl stands as an alternate reality set of West’s greatest hits, to be harder, a career worthy of the B-sides. After years of fans languishing for the old Kanye, West gives them different versions of this: The College dropout clumsiness on Keep My Spirit Alive; 808 and heartache melancholy on the moon; My beautiful twisted dark fantasys swarms of guests and choirs throughout the track list. Stylistic innovation has driven West’s career so far, but maybe he’s designing Donda like the album of his life, a cornerstone, an anthology. He may also be trying to stabilize the oscillations of his recent career by reminding the world of the sounds that made him famous. Regardless, most of these new songs would have been second-tier cuts to the previous albums they bring to mind.

DondaThe highlights of s also don’t match its previous heights, but they’re still pretty good. With crackling verses from Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti and a detour into the rap sub-genre of drill, Off the Grid joins the Wests canon of classic crew anthems. Believe What I Say uses a sample of Lauryn Hill and a house bass line to give anyone in a romantic feud something to strut about. Heaven and Hell reuses a groovy 70s sample for a weird high. The most important is a series of end-of-album gospel hymns: Come to Life, whose uplifting piano would be tearful if it didn’t seem so hard-earned, and the epic Jesus Lord, which features testimonies of justice. West’s racialist, majestically wordy Jay Electronica and heartbreaking and eloquent activist Larry Hoover Jr.

Moments like the tie of Jesus Lord Donda to a larger social image. But generally, the album revolves around West’s personal life. The details he shares about his marriage are haunting: A $ 60 million house, which has never been there, goes one line. References to drug addiction, pills and mental instability abound. The same goes for proclamations of freedom and dissensions to people too sensitive to handle its truth. A story emerges about someone persecuted by a romantic partner and by society for being themselves. West admits he made mistakes, but he doesn’t go into detail about who wronged whom. Instead, he puts up a struggle and simply, repeatedly, says God will fix it.

The story of worship music, which is a thick thread in the history of pop music, is based on the faith that, as mom Kanyes says in a Donda interlude, quoting poet Gwendolyn Brooksit may not always be at night. But here West expresses that faith in a way that reduces the momentum, complication, and depth that marked his best job. This is really no place for listeners to quibble with personal theology. But the search and repentance that so many religions proscribe here seem clearly understated. Alcohol Anonymous, Who’s the Busiest Loser? he asks about the hurricane, but if he has gone through the latter parts of the 12-step journey, the ones of making a list of his wrongs and working to correct them, he doesn’t spend much time. time to talk about it.

More troubling: when West teams up with the aggressor Chris Brown is rapping lines as I repent for everything I’m still doing and last night doesn’t count, it makes Godas’ conception of Wests an anything but sacred bail slave. On his third Donda release event, West released Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, both of whom appear on the track Jail Pt. 2. Manson has denied multiple women accusations rape; DaBaby ended up suppressing her apology for saying that people with AIDS are mean (the challenge continues in her Donda Lyrics). West’s alliance with such men could signal anything from total approval to a gesture of Christian forgiveness. He hasn’t really pleaded anyway, and his more notorious buddies certainly haven’t been seen working for absolution.

Being left behind by an almost two-hour album from one of the world’s greatest exhibitionists isn’t just strange. It’s exhausting. Inevitably and avoidably, DondaThe moments of grace will be overshadowed by the spectacle and the conflict. Despite West’s lofty pretensions, his friend Pusha T may have gotten it right in a Instagram post celebrating the album: it’s about power, money, influence and taste, nothing more, nothing less.