Janmashtami 2021: 5 Bollywood Songs That Should Be On Your Playlist This Holiday Season





Sonakshi Sinha (Photo by STRDEL / AFP via Getty Images) By: Murtuza Nullwala Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is the holiday where the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated. One of the most famous ways to celebrate this festival is by breaking the Matka (mud pot) popularly known as Dahi Handi. Bollywood filmmakers have presented this festival several times on the big screen, and many songs are based on Dahi Handi. So, today, let’s take a look at the list of Bollywood songs that should be on your playlist this holiday season. Govinda Aala Re Aala (Bluff master 1963) The first song on the list has to be Govinda Aala Re Aala from the movie Bluff master. The film was released in 1963, but so far it is one of Dahi Handi’s most popular songs. The music of Kalyanji Anandjis, the voice of Mohammed Rafis and the dance moves of Shammi Kapoors surely made Govinda Aala Re Aala a memorable song. Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re (Khuddaar 1982) Well, we won’t be wrong if we say Indian festivals are incomplete without a song by Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar rocked a leg on the Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re trail in the movie Khuddaar. The track was based on the backdrop of Dahi Handi, and it’s a treat to watch Big B dance into the song. Har Taraf Hai Yeh Shor (Vaastav 1999) We might not see Sanjay Dutt in a good dance number now, but in the 90s the actor featured his dance films in a lot of songs, and one of them was the track Har Taraf. Hai Yeh Shor from the movie. Vaastav. It was a Janmashtami celebration song and Dutt danced in it with all his heart. Chandi Ki Daal By (Hi brother 1999) The list would have been incomplete without the film’s song Chandi Ki Daal Par Hi brother. The music by Himesh Reshammiyas and the choreography by Ganesh Acharyas were the highlights of the track, and we just can’t forget the wonderful chemistry between Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji. Go go Govinda (oh my God 2012) While the older generations would prefer to celebrate the festival with the songs mentioned above, we are sure the younger generation would like to shake a paw on Go Go Govinda from the movie. oh my God. It’s a fantastic track and the dance moves of Prabhudeva and Sonakshi Sinha were just excellent there.

