Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in Calabasas, officials say – Daily News





A mountain lion was shot dead by a California Department of Fisheries and Wildlife officer after the animal attacked a 5-year-old boy in Calabasas this week, authorities said on Saturday (August 28th). The 65-pound mountain lion attacked the boy in the front yard of his house around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, leaving him with injuries to his head, neck and upper torso before the boy’s mother pushed the lion away hitting him multiple times, the agency said in a statement. A more precise location has not been disclosed by authorities. The boy was taken to hospital by his parents and officials questioned them there, while an officer came to the house and found the lion crouching in the corner of the property, people said. responsible. Due to his demeanor and the proximity to the attack, the warden deemed it likely to be the attacking lion and, to protect public safety, shot him down on the spot, Fish and Wildlife said. But two more lions, an adult with a radio collar and another 65-pound cat without a collar, appeared 20 minutes later, officials said. The officer calmed the collarless lion after learning from the boy’s mother that the attacking lion did not have a collar. DNA samples taken from the claws of the deceased lion and a lion DNA profile from the boy’s shirt confirmed the officer shot the attacking lion, officials said. The adult lion has been identified as P-54, a female mountain lion that is part of a National Parks Service lion study. The lion gave birth to cubs in October and has not experienced any previous conflicts in its history. She was not captured and reading her collar showed she had left the neighborhood, officials said. The other lion was given a collar and released near P-54, officials said. The cougar attack was the first on a human in Los Angeles County since March 1995, when a 27-year-old man was attacked on Mount Lowe in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to Fish and Wildlife.

