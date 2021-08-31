A conversation with one of the most famous Bollywood singers of all time





Calcutta, August 30 (UNI) Anuradha Paudwal is the guest of the 11th episode of season 8 of Turiya Talks where she talks about her life as a musician and philanthropist. Ms. Paudwal is a Bollywood music singer and has won many prestigious awards during her career, including the Padma Shri, the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award. She is also the founder from several social organizations that donate to medical centers and disadvantaged communities across India. She begins the interactive session by recounting her earliest memories of singing and the age at which she started. Ms. Paudwal also talks about the trials and challenges she faced early in her singing career. In addition, she discusses the presence of politics and patronage in the music industry. Ms. Paudwal shares who her favorite singers are right now and which singers she idolized as child. She gives her take on modern music and discusses which generation of music, according to her, is the best for each situation. In addition, she shares her valuable advice with aspiring musicians and producers in our audience, who are looking to break into the music industry. Ms. Paudwal also tells us about her ongoing fundraising campaigns for schools in Maharashtra. These schools have been severely affected by a recent cyclone in the state, as well as the ongoing Covid pandemic. She explained what steps people can take to help this cause and how they can donate. She then explained what she thought of the current scenario of healthcare in India. she elaborates on access and affordability of health care for disadvantaged communities in India. As one of Bollywood’s most talented singers herself, she describes what it takes to be a good singer. It clarifies whether the ability to sing well is an inherent gift or the result of hard work and dedication. In addition, she recounts her experience of winning the Padma Shri Award and receiving it from the former president, Pranab Mukherjee. She tells us what she thinks of this experience and if it is the greatest achievement of his career. In conclusion, she shared a few words about her experience as a guest on Turiya Talks. She expressed her appreciation for receiving it and sent her best wishes to Turiya Talks and wished huge success at Turiya Communications and hoped to see them excel more in the next days. UNI BM

