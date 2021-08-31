11 Powerful Scenes From Recent Bollywood Movies That Were So Close To Reality They Made It Home!

Today’s filmmakers and actors are ready to take on greater challenges and risks. They do not fear the consequences that could result from censorship or resistance from certain sections of society. On the contrary, bravery is now appreciated, praised and celebrated.



While there is a movie like Dum Laga Ke Haisha which feels like a comedy drama about what women go through after marriage with a movie like Article 15 that could easily teach you a thing or two about the caste system, the films have become more courageous, dynamic, and more relatable.



As the line between the reel and the real begins to blur when we watch a scene or dialogue, there is still a chaos of emotions as the fictional character on your screen looks more real than your real life.



Here are 11 such powerful scenes from movies of recent times that made us pause, think, question, and verify our own privileges and reality!

1. Shershaah: When Vikram Batra and his team cry after losing a member of their team.



When Vikram Batra and his army comrades share a moment of grief after losing one of their team members, he remembers that no matter how brave he is to fight a war, it is always difficult to say goodbye. !

2. Dil Dhadakne Do: When Farhan Akhtar taught everyone equality and feminism at Dil Dhadakne Do





While there are countless issues between Ayesha and Manav’s marriage, he fails to see his own sense of entitlement which seems to have become a baggage for her.

In one of the scenes where Manav displays the very fact that Ayesha is successful because he and his family made her work, Sunny gives her the perfect answer and a lesson in equality and feminism to all of us.

3. Sherni: When Vidya taught everyone a lesson on why it’s not cool to force women to become mothers



Vidya’s mother and stepmom visit her by surprise, and she doesn’t linger much before asking her for grandchildren. Most of the comments that follow are about how she should think about children or wear appropriate jewelry as a married woman. Even his mother tries to scare him, hinting at his bleak future without children.

4. Pagglait: When Sandhya invites her Muslim friend Nazia for the pooja and subtly defends her to teach everyone an important lesson in inclusiveness.



Nazia is a Muslim, and Sandhya’s in-laws look down on Muslims who eat in their homes. But a brave Sandhya decides to rebel and defend a friend in a gripping scene.

5. Article 15: When Ayan asks his subordinates at work to explain the caste system.



Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays a Brahmin cop investigating the rape and murder of Dalit girls, asks his subordinate to explain the caste system.

6. Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara: When Arjun gives Kabir a reality check over his “convenience” pledge.



When Arjun explains to Kabir that marrying a woman for the wrong reason is worse than calling off the marriage at the last moment, this scene taught us all an important lesson: If you’re unhappy with a relationship, the relationship. can never last. .

7. Thappd: Amrita’s father realizes that his own wife had to give up on his dreams after marriage.



While he’s a 10/10 dad and raised his own daughter to be fiercely independent, he somehow failed to recognize his wife’s sacrifices.

8. The White Tiger: When Balram sees the true colors of his masters and gets mistreated by the Ashok Sirs family.



In the first half of the film, Balram Halwai continues to share what it feels like to be trapped in a chicken coop, which he compares to the state of mind of the poor in his country. He then realizes that while they revere their masters and wish them luck, their feelings are mostly ignored.

When Ashok Sir and Pinky Madam decide to accuse Balram of driving their car over a beggar child, you feel like shedding a tear or two.

9. Pangaa: When Meenu meets a man and his family for an arranged marriage.



The guys’ family are uncomfortable with Meenus Kabaddi’s career, and he says, Kabaddi mein paisa-waisa hai? She said, Time nikal gaya..uncle samosa kha ke jaaiyega, ekdum khasta hai, humne nahi banaya hai ..

10. Dum Laga Ke Haisha: When Sandhya expresses how she got married to a man who could never love or accept her as she deserved



Sandhya does her best to adapt to the new surroundings of her husband’s house. Yet somehow it all comes down to disrespect in various forms because of his “weight”. She chooses to end their marriage. When asked why she no longer wants to marry Prem, she replies: Ji Prem Vivah Tha Sandhya Ke Sath Lekin Prem Toh Tha Hi Nahi

11. Ajeeb Daastaans: In Geeli Puchi, a colleague from Bhartis explains why she can’t get a better job at her job because of her caste.



Bharati, a skilled worker and a quick learner aspired to be promoted from factory worker to data operator. Although she is a perfect fit and should have been the right choice, Priya Sharma, a naive, underqualified but attractive Brahmin, got the job. While expressing his feelings and disappointment to Dashrath, a senior colleague, Bharati said:

Why can’t I get this job because I don’t wear makeup like her?

It instantly reminds her of aHe explains to him: No because we are Dalits. Because your last name does not contain Mishra or Sharma. We may be offered an office for our meals, but they will never offer you an office job. I’m afraid you might get scorched trying to reach a higher station. Konkona nails her character with such pathos that you feel sorry for her and for the reality of the situation in our country.