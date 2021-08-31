Entertainment
Chinese actor Zhao Wei has been deleted from video platforms here is what we know
One of China’s biggest stars has had her name erased from Chinese video platforms, making her the latest public figure to be targeted by Beijing in its crackdown on “celebrity culture.”
Billionaire Zhao Wei, also known as Vicky Zhao, is an award-winning Chinese actor and filmmaker.
She first rose to fame in the late 1990s in a Chinese TV series called My Fair Princess, in which she starred, before becoming one of China’s biggest stars as an actress, filmmaker and businesswoman.
Western audiences may remember her from the comedy action film Shaolin Soccer.
Here is what we know about his “disappearance” in China.
Online presence cleaned up
Zhao has seen movies and TV shows in which she has acted or directed removed from many video platforms, and her name has been removed from online casting lists.
His fan page on the heavily censored Chinese social networking site Weibo has been removed, CNN Reports, while SCMP reportsthat a hashtag allowing fans to share information about him was also censored.
Nevertheless, the Chinese public tabloid Global Timessaid that topics such as “What’s up with Zhao Wei” and “Zhao Wei has been removed from many of his works” topped trending lists on Weibo the day his online presence was taken down.
Why target her?
While this move comes amid the pressure on celebrity culture, there is no clarity on why it was specifically targeted.
The Global Times made headlines the day after Zhao was cleaned up, calling her a “scandal-stricken actress,” detailing the various lawsuits surrounding her investments, which included an initial stake in Alibaba Pictures Group, a film company owned by Jack’s Alibaba group. My.
At the end of last year, Jack Ma, also a billionaire, disappeared from public life for three months after the Chinese government prevented him from going public with his group Ant, following his criticism of the state bureaucracy.
Local media reportedthat Zhou also owned the agency representing Chinese actor Zheng Zhehan, who recently found himself the target of Chinese nationalists after an old selfie of him at a Japanese soldier sanctuary surfaced online.
He too had his works dismantled.
Why crack down on celebrities?
China’s leading internet watchdog said on Friday it would take action against spreading “damaging information” to celebrity fan groups and shut down chat channels that spread celebrity scandals or “cause problems”.
Platforms will no longer be able to post popular celebrity lists and fan groups need to be regulated, the watchdog said.
Chinese authorities have also targeted domestic celebrities after a number of controversies.
State media have shifted into high gear to demand changes in China’s entertainment culture.
“For quite some time, moral failures and violations of the law of artists, the cultivation of young idols and ‘chaotic’ fandoms have attracted the attention of society,” state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.
Chinese celebrities have been subjected to such treatment in the past when they clash with authorities or public opinion.
China has strict rules on content ranging from video games to movies to music, and censors anything it believes violates core socialist values.
The crackdown on celebrity fan culture also comes as part of a broader regulatory campaign against the country’s internet giants.
ABC / son
