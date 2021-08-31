Mother fights mountain lion to save 5-year-old son





CBS NEWS A mother rescued her 5-year-old son from a mountain lion after attacking the boy in the front yard of the family home in Calabasas, Calif., wildlife officials said. The child was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement that a 65-pound mountain lion left wounds on the child’s head, neck and upper torso on Thursday. The boy was rescued by his mother, who hit the animal several times, authorities said. The mother sprang into action after hearing the boy’s screams, said Captain Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife CBS Los Angeles. “She ran outside and immediately started punching and punching the lion and managed to push her son’s lion away,” he said. “This mom is an absolute hero who saved her son’s life, there is no doubt about it.” Wildlife officials said during an investigation at the scene of the attack they came across an “aggressive” mountain lion who the keeper said was the big cat that injured the child . They fatally shot him and lab tests later confirmed that he was the attacking mountain lion. About 20 minutes after shooting the mountain lion, two more appeared to be an adult with a radio collar and another a smaller lion without one, wildlife officials said. The older mountain lion was a female who gave birth to cubs in October 2020 and was part of a study. The other puma was fitted with a collar and both were released to the nearest suitable habitat, officials said. Experts say if you come across a puma, don’t turn around and run away. Instead, Ana Beatriz Cholo, who works for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, told CBS Los Angeles that you should “try to make yourself look taller than you are and make it look bigger than you are. ‘space to move forward’. If that doesn’t work, physical action or throwing objects can be used, she said.

