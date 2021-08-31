Entertainment
“I’m not a gadget” – Deadline
Alexandra Billings, a trans actress who made Broadway history when she played the role of BadMadame Morrible in 2020, strongly criticized Cameron Mackintosh for the comments of the British theater producer opposing the casting of trans performers in classic roles.
In the message to “Sir Cameron”, Billings wrote, in part, “I am an actor. I am Mame and I am Madame Rose. I am Miss Hannigan and I am Annie Oakley and I am Fantine… I am an actor, Mr. Mackintosh, not a gimmick. (Read the full post below.)
Billings’ comment was in response to an interview Mackintosh gave to the UK Telegraph last week, in which the West End’s producer Les Misérables, the phantom of the opera and Hamilton said he would not be in favor of choosing a transgender actor in the lead role of his Mary poppins West End musical because the story is “not about that, it was not the story of this family”.
Related story
“This Is Broadway” campaign unites industry – and Oprah Winfrey – to urge theatergoers to come back
“You can’t implant something that isn’t inherently present in the story or the character, that’s what I think,” Mackintosh said when asked about the cast of trans performers. . “Just to do that, it becomes a gimmick casting. It is trying to force something that is not natural.
Mackintosh later said his comments were misinterpreted. “I just wanted to say that as a producer, I wouldn’t overlook author PL Travers’ original intention for the character,” he said in a statement. “To be clear, the fact that a person is trans has no bearing on their suitability to play a role on any of my shows, including Mary Poppins, as long as they can play the part as it is. is written.” He added, “Trans actors are welcome to submit and audition for any of my productions.”
The producer’s original comments sparked a major reaction on social media, with Billings’ Instagram post among the most energetic.
Billings wrote: “I play Madame Morrible in Bad on Broadway. I’m trans and started my transition in 1980 when it was illegal to do so. I am now a very small part of a very powerful moment, every time I step foot in the land of Oz.
Billings, who will take over the Bad role when production returns to the Gershwin Theater on Broadway on September 14, continues, “And just so we’re clear; you don’t have to make room for me. I am taking my own space and it has been given to me by a much greater and more powerful power than you… We will create this space with or without your consent.
“And please try to remember that trans people have been in theater for as long as there has been theater,” Billings adds. “We have been playing these musical roles in the theater for centuries. The only difference is that now we are becoming visible. And it is scary. It’s upsetting… And while I understand this, my job on the planet is not to hold your hand through your years of societal conditioning. I’m busy. I have lines to learn.
In addition to appearing in Bad, Billings starred in the production of the Broadway play in 2018 Nap, and appeared on television in Transparent, the Connors and How to escape murder, among others.
Responses to Billings’ Instagram post included supportive comments from Stephanie J. Block, another Bad alum, who wrote, “You are always so articulate. It’s emotionally high, clear, honest and fair, ”and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the Modern family star who will appear on Broadway next spring in Take me out, who wrote, “Well, shit. Now all I can think about is you playing Mame. Now that’s a good cast!”
– CameronMackintoshLtd (@CamMackLtd) August 30, 2021
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2021/08/alexandra-billings-cameron-mackintosh-trans-casting-not-a-gimmick-1234824340/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]