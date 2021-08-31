“I’m not a gadget” – Deadline

Alexandra Billings, a trans actress who made Broadway history when she played the role of BadMadame Morrible in 2020, strongly criticized Cameron Mackintosh for the comments of the British theater producer opposing the casting of trans performers in classic roles.

In the message to “Sir Cameron”, Billings wrote, in part, “I am an actor. I am Mame and I am Madame Rose. I am Miss Hannigan and I am Annie Oakley and I am Fantine… I am an actor, Mr. Mackintosh, not a gimmick. (Read the full post below.)

Billings’ comment was in response to an interview Mackintosh gave to the UK Telegraph last week, in which the West End’s producer Les Misérables, the phantom of the opera and Hamilton said he would not be in favor of choosing a transgender actor in the lead role of his Mary poppins West End musical because the story is “not about that, it was not the story of this family”.

“You can’t implant something that isn’t inherently present in the story or the character, that’s what I think,” Mackintosh said when asked about the cast of trans performers. . “Just to do that, it becomes a gimmick casting. It is trying to force something that is not natural.

Mackintosh later said his comments were misinterpreted. “I just wanted to say that as a producer, I wouldn’t overlook author PL Travers’ original intention for the character,” he said in a statement. “To be clear, the fact that a person is trans has no bearing on their suitability to play a role on any of my shows, including Mary Poppins, as long as they can play the part as it is. is written.” He added, “Trans actors are welcome to submit and audition for any of my productions.”

The producer’s original comments sparked a major reaction on social media, with Billings’ Instagram post among the most energetic.

Billings wrote: “I play Madame Morrible in Bad on Broadway. I’m trans and started my transition in 1980 when it was illegal to do so. I am now a very small part of a very powerful moment, every time I step foot in the land of Oz.

Billings, who will take over the Bad role when production returns to the Gershwin Theater on Broadway on September 14, continues, “And just so we’re clear; you don’t have to make room for me. I am taking my own space and it has been given to me by a much greater and more powerful power than you… We will create this space with or without your consent.

“And please try to remember that trans people have been in theater for as long as there has been theater,” Billings adds. “We have been playing these musical roles in the theater for centuries. The only difference is that now we are becoming visible. And it is scary. It’s upsetting… And while I understand this, my job on the planet is not to hold your hand through your years of societal conditioning. I’m busy. I have lines to learn.

In addition to appearing in Bad, Billings starred in the production of the Broadway play in 2018 Nap, and appeared on television in Transparent, the Connors and How to escape murder, among others.

Responses to Billings’ Instagram post included supportive comments from Stephanie J. Block, another Bad alum, who wrote, “You are always so articulate. It’s emotionally high, clear, honest and fair, ”and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the Modern family star who will appear on Broadway next spring in Take me out, who wrote, “Well, shit. Now all I can think about is you playing Mame. Now that’s a good cast!”