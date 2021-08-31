Legendary Jamaican Reggae Musician Lee “Scratch” Perry Dies Aged 85

By Chris Willman | Variety

LOS ANGELES – Lee “Scratch” Perry, one of reggae’s dominant figures, died in a hospital in Lucea, Jamaica, at the age of 85 on Sunday. No cause of death was immediately given.

The news was confirmed in a tweet from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“My sincere condolences to the family, friends and fans of legendary record producer and singer Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as ‘Lee Scratch’ Perry,” Holness wrote. “Perry pioneered the development of dub music in the 1970s with his early adoption of studio effects to create new instrumentals from existing reggae tracks. He has worked and produced for various artists including Bob Marley and the Wailers, the Congos, Adrian Sherwood, the Beastie Boys and many more. Without a doubt, Lee Scratch Perry will be remembered for his remarkable contribution to the musical fraternity. That his soul rests in peace.”

Perry made a name for himself in the late 1960s and 1970s for producing some of the most avant-garde reggae artists, with his label Upsetter helping to establish many greats in the genre, such as the Wailers.

As a performer, he won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2003 for his recording “Jamaican ET”

Musicians of many genres quickly began to weigh in on Perry’s importance. “Few more important figures in 20th century music,” tweeted The Mountain Goats. “He expanded the vocabulary of studio sound, lived a long life and left a lasting legacy. Play his music to your kids, see how much they love it instantly. It is universal. Have a nice trip home to God.

Keith Richards is one of the rockers who have weighed on Perry over the years, telling Rolling Stone in 2010, “You could never put your finger on Lee Perry – he’s the Salvador Dali of music. It’s a mystery. The world is his instrument. You just have to listen. More than a producer, he knows how to inspire the soul of the artist. Like Phil Spector, he has a knack for not only hearing sounds that come from nowhere else, but also translating those sounds to musicians. Scratch is a shaman.

Perry had little doubt about his own importance in the music business. “I’m the best record producer Jamaica has seen. Many say that I am the best in the world! he said in 1984.

In a 2007 review of his performance at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, Variety described Perry as “the patriarch of the hypnotic and strangely alluring dub style – one of Jamaica’s greatest contributions to the lexicon of popular music.” Perry became one of the most iconic figures in Jamaican music thanks to his collaborations with the Wailers in the late 1960s and visionary productions recorded in the 1970s at his own Black Ark studio, which he literally scaled down. in ashes in 1980. He has always been more a producer than a singer. But Perry is more than just a voice. Wearing extravagant clothing and jewelry, he seemed to embody the very essence of vintage reggae: rhythmically prodigious, slightly catatonic, wonderfully evocative, and endowed with a jovial demeanor and wicked sense of humor.

Even in a form that has a few eccentrics, Perry particularly stood out and embraced that reputation while also forging it.

“Being a fool is good!” Perry told Rolling Stone in a 2010 profile. “It keeps people away. When they think you are crazy, they don’t come and take your energy, making you weak. I am the upsetting! he said, referring to his 1968 single of that name.

Of his association with Bob Marley, Perry told NME: “We worked like brothers until Chris Blackwell understood it was something great and he came like a big hawk and grabbed Bob. Marley. If he had listened to Scratch, the idiot, the shit, the madman, he wouldn’t have died.

He didn’t hide the fact that he felt that he had been robbed of his place in history, or at least the money and esteem he was owed. “It’s history and poverty,” he told The Guardian on his 80th birthday in 2016. “I’ve seen people have their birthright stolen. Island Records and EMI Records and Universal Music have ripped off Jamaican music and reggae musicians.

At 60, he worked with the Beastie Boys on the album “Hello Nasty”. “It was great, a lot of fun,” he recalls of the collaboration. “They were nice Jewish boys and they were clean inside. Very charming. They called me ‘Dr. Lee, PhD ‘(the name of the 1998 Beasties track he performed on) because they could feel that I loved them. They were very good boys, wonderful. He had similar words for the Clashes, saying, “They listened and wanted to learn and I could teach them what they wanted to learn. They were happy to work; they were all good boys.

Others outside of the reggae world who appealed to Perry ranged from Paul and Linda McCartney at the Orb to Andrew WK to Robert Palmer at the Clash, who covered his “Police and Thieves” on the band’s debut album before. to invite him to join them in the studio.

Perry was born Rainford Hugh Perry on March 20, 1936 in Kendal, Jamaica. At 20, his first musical job was as a messenger at Jamaica’s famous Studio One. “I didn’t make music until I was 25 because I started late,” he told ClashMusic.

After growing up with and then parting with Marley in the early 1970s, Perry began to focus more on the art of remixing, toasting his studio creations on the influential album “Cow Thief Skank”.

One of his most fertile periods began when he built the Black Ark Studio in 1973, before the facility burned down, with Perry claiming responsibility, saying the studio was plagued by bad spirit energy: ” A vampire ; a leech, ”he said of the studio. “It filled me with fucking terror.”

Paul McCartney explained how he ended up hiring Perry to work on Linda’s solo material eventually released on the “Wide Prairie” album, discussing the impact the producer had had on artists from afar. “We liked early reggae and I had the ‘Tighten Up’ – ‘Tighten Up’ volumes I and II albums,” said McCartney. “We were addicted to reggae and we went to Jamaica. … We knew Lee Perry for all of this. We knew he was one of the great guys around and there was this fantastic little record store called ‘Tony’s’ in Montego Bay – and you would go there and it would just be records, records, records. I remember one of them was ‘Lick the Pipe’ and I still have it! We liked it so much that we asked Lee Perry if he (would record with us)… and he did.