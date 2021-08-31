Fried Seafood Okra Balls Take Top Honors at State Fair of Texass Annual Fried Food Fair





Welcome to AM Intel, a daily roundup of (mostly) easy-to-digest details about Dallas restaurants that every local should know. Looking for more information on where to eat and drink in the Big D? Register for Eater Dallass bulletin, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Deep Fried Gumbo Balls Wins Big Tex Duet Awards at State Fair of Texas After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the winners of the 2021 Big Tex Choice Awards have been announced, and one dish has won two of the top three awards. The Fried Seafood Okra Balls, a Gourmet Royale family recipe, took home the best tasty and best creation awards in this weekend’s food competition. The balls consist of a dark roux dough loaded with shrimp, cooked chicken, crab meat and andouille sausage, then rolled in a crust of salt and breadcrumbs and fried. Okra balls are served with a side of roux sauce. The Best Sweet winner is the Armadillo Biscuit Butter Ice Cream Sandwich, made with semifreddo cookie butter ice cream sandwiched between two armadillo-shaped cookies made with a branding iron. The ice cream sandwich is then drizzled with cookie butter and dusted with sugar. North Texans can try award-winning treats, as well as Big Tex Award finalists like Brisket Brittle, Texas Pumpkin Poke Cake, and more, at the State Fair of Texas, which runs from September 24 to October 17. Long-running Mockingbird station pub says goodbye to the Irish One of Dallas’ most sustainable Irish pubs have closed, according to CultureMap. Trinity Hall, which had been open for 20 years at Mockingbird Station, quietly closed last week. Owner Marius Donnelly joked on Facebook that he was pulling classic Irish goodbye, a phrase to quietly dodge a party in order to avoid a prolonged farewell. We escaped while you were at the bar to do another round. Donnelly wrote that the pubs lease expired at the end of August and the time seemed right to terminate it. Trinity Hall just reopened in June after closing for almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oak Cliff brunch, Jonathons sets off for North Dallas Jonathons Oak Cliff, known for its breakfast tacos, burgers and boozy brunch, has closed with plans to move to North Dallas. The restaurant, which was founded at 1111 North Beckley Avenue in 2011, hosted its last service on Sunday, August 29. Landlords Jonathon and Christine Erdeljac told The Advocate their lease at the location is pending and their landlord wants increase the rent by 20 percent in order to renew it. Instead, the Erdeljacs move the restaurant to Kels Kitchen’s former home at 5337 Forest Lane, which closed in 2014. The building is currently undergoing extensive renovations, but the Erdeljacs hope to reopen in the late fall. In the meantime, their spinoff restaurant, Jonathons Diner, is still open at 1619 North Beckley Avenue.

