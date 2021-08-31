The Motion Picture Museum names its lobby in honor of actor Sidney Poitier





LOS ANGELES (CNS) A month before the installation opens, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced Monday that its large 10,000 square foot lobby will be named in honor of legendary actor Sidney Poitier. “It is an incredible honor to name our grand lobby the core of the Academy Museum in tribute to Sir Sidney Poitier, whose legacy of humanitarian efforts and revolutionary art continues to inspire us all,” said Bill Kramer, director and president of the museum, in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported this campaign, and to Sidney, his wife Joanna Shimkus Poitier and their entire family for granting us this great privilege.” Poitier, now 94, broke the color barrier for men at the Oscars in 1963 with his Oscar-winning lead performance in “Lilies of the Field”. Her movie credits also include “The Defiant Ones”, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”, “In the Heat of the Night”, “A Raisin in the Sun” and “To Mister, With Love”.

Poitier also received an Honorary Award from the Academy in 2001, honoring his “remarkable achievements as an artist and as a human being”. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1974 and is also a recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. “Sidney’s enormous impact on the film industry and audiences around the world is inextricably linked with the story of his long-standing collegial relationship with the Academy,” said Poitier’s wife Joanna Shimkus Poitier , in a press release. “Sidney has always been very proud of the Academy’s recognition of his work. To be honored now as the namesake of the Academy Museum lobby, the place of access to everything inside, it’s almost like receiving a second Oscar for your entire career. “ The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on September 30. The 300,000 square foot museum spans two buildings, based largely in the former May Co. building at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, but also spanning into a spherical structure housing a large movie theater and a outdoor terrace. The museum will include 50,000 square feet of exhibition space, as well as two theaters, an educational studio, a restaurant and other amenities.

