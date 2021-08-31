HGTV star Carmeon Hamilton says husband died in motorcycle crash

Carmeon Hamilton, the 2021 winner of HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen” is mourn death of her husband, Marcus.

Hamilton shared the tragic news in a Instagram post Sunday, revealing that “the love of my life” died in a motorcycle accident a day earlier.

“It is with deep sadness and an eternally broken heart that I announce that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus has succumbed to his injuries. a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon, “Hamilton wrote.

Hamilton, an interior designer from Memphis, Tennessee, was crowned the winner from HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen” competition series, which premiered in March. The six-part series featured judges including Tia Mowry-Hardrict and TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Although Hamilton said she was “no stranger to loss,” she said the death “brings something beyond pain.”

“I now miss a big part of myself and that void seems to be widening more and more with each second,” she wrote. “But in the midst of this immense pain came a surge of support from the community of people that we have worked so hard to build. That is the only reason I have the strength and the ability to put these words in writing. . “

She concluded her article by thanking her followers for “being one of the best parts of our love affair and for strongly encouraging us to be the passionately imperfect humans that we are.”

“I ask only for grace and privacy as my family and I experience this extraordinary loss. I love you, my friends.”

The HGTV community showed their support for Hamilton in the comments.

“Carmeon, there are no words to tell you how sorry we are for your loss,” commented Lauren Makk, judge of “Design Star: Next Gen”. “Please know that we want to send all of our strength and courage to you during this unimaginable time.”

“Sending love from the whole HGTV family,” HGTV’s official account wrote.

