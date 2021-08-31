The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures names its lobby after actor Sidney Poitier – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced Monday that it will name its 10,000-square-foot grand hall in honor of legendary actor Sidney Poitier.

“It is an incredible honor to name our Great Hall – the nucleus of the Academy Museum – in honor of Sir Sidney Poitier, whose legacy of humanitarian efforts and revolutionary art continues to inspire us all” Bill Kramer, director and president of the museum, said in a statement.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported this campaign, and to Sidney, his wife Joanna Shimkus Poitier and their entire family for granting us this great privilege.”

The 94-year-old broke the color barrier for men at the Oscars when he won an Oscar for his main performance in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963.

Poitier also received an Academy Honorary Award in 2001, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1974, and is the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Sidney’s enormous impact on the film industry and audiences around the world is inextricably linked with the story of his long-standing collegial relationship with the Academy,” said Poitier’s wife, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, in a press release. “Sidney has always been very proud of the recognition of his work by the Academy. Being honored now as the namesake of the Academy Museum Lobby, the gateway to everything inside, is almost like receiving a second Oscar for your entire career.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on September 30.

