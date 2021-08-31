The white lotus draws viewers with a satirical take on the business hierarchy





Subscribe to our newsletter here. Like a tornado, the uber-elites of the White Lotus consume anything in their path and leave a damaged and weathered state behind. In doing so, the elite remain largely untouched by their actions while those around them must deal with the fallout. The HBO miniseries, which concluded the first season earlier this month, revolves around mostly horrible people and features sharp satirical humor delivered by a cast with a lineup, all at a resort called White. Lotus in the beautiful state of Hawaii. Mike White, the show’s creator, writer, and director, presents a story grounded in the tensions of transactional relationships and what happens when privilege and class exacerbate the already uneven balance of power between waiter and waiter. It’s impressive that White can get his message across through a fun and revisable show even though the characters are written with little to no redeeming qualities. He finds a perfectly balanced tone between hysterical and anchored in his writing and staging. Advertising







Emmy-nominated composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer has created a surreal theme song that also captivates audiences. Through the use of rapid percussion, monkey screams and heavy breathing, the song provides an addictive and anxious musical feel that opens the show and slips into the background of tense stages. The show features a cast of established stars like Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Tanya, a wealthy and grieving woman who lacks clear direction, and Murray Bartlett, a charismatic hotel manager named Armond who also got out of hand. Additionally, the show stars Sydney Sweeney, who plays a rude, poisonous and unrefined sophomore named Olivia who portrays the modern young adult in a T-shirt. Previously known for playing cool guys on screen, Jake Lacy found his calling playing a jerk titled Shane. Despite being on his honeymoon, Shane has spent most of his stay at the resort obsessing over the Pineapple Suite, a couple-only room that Armond accidentally double-booked. This leads to a cat-and-mouse game between Shane and Armond that escalates into a huge cataclysmic television. Lacy presents in Shane a man who comes from a world where all his needs are met. So when something goes wrong, it goes off the rails, inadvertently causing Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), his largely ignored wife, to rethink her marriage. Shane and Rachel’s relationship doesn’t come to a perfect conclusion, as Rachel is willing to sacrifice her independence for the alluring comfort of privilege. Belinda didn’t have the chance to start her own spa and health center with Tanya after she was induced and lied to in the show’s opening episode. The show gives a new perspective to the relationship between host and guest. Guests treat the staff like their personal butler, waiting for them whenever requested. This theme fully reveals the final moments of the show when Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), the manager of the hotel’s spa, ultimately refuses the role of healer that the hotel’s wealthy white clients have imposed on her. White favors the personal in his writing, but he doesn’t allow the show to necessarily adopt a good versus evil mindset, as life is more nuanced than that. Not all characters choose the smart path, but they always choose based on their own best interests. This leads to variable results depending on each character in the socio-economic hierarchical order. The guests all remain unaffected by their experiences of interacting with the lower castes at the White Lotus, as they can still stomp their foot three times and return to their respective realities.

