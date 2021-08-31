Actor John Schneider travels Tennessee to rescue floods





NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKRN) – Actor John Schneider is leading an effort to provide much-needed supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding that devastated Middle Tennessee. Schneider arranged for an 18-wheeled vehicle to collect emergency supplies from three locations in Tennessee. Volunteers from Middle Tennessee help relief after Ida hits Gulf Coast

Monday August 30 at Dunlap Mercantile at 15664 Rankin Ave in Rankin, Tennessee from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday August 31 at Conduit Church on 1642 Lewisburg Pike in Franklin, Tennessee from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday September 1 at the Huckabee Theater in Trinity Music City USA in Hendersonville, Tennessee from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Schneider will be present at each of the sites to speak with donors and thank them for their contribution. Schneider told News 2 that his home and studio in Louisiana was destroyed in 2016 by back-to-back historic flooding. He rebuilt the John Schneider Studios, but claims countless personal possessions and memorabilia spanning his entertainment career have been lost forever. “We lost everything twice in 2016. We had the 100-year flood in March followed by the 1000-year flood in August. So we learned a lot about what to do. In fact, as I stood here last night around 10:30 p.m., the eye of Hurricane Ida passed directly over our studio. So we’re trying to find out what it looks like there, ”said Schneider. Schneider says they got together enough for about 30 to 40 families early Monday morning. “By the way, look for this whether we’re here in Franklin or in Hendersonville. Look for this trailer, it kind of stands out. I want people to know how appreciated it is that people come together to help these people in times of need. A gentleman showed up on his motorbike and said he couldn’t bring anything, so he gave us $ 40. We also accept cash donations, ”explained Schneider. Schneider says it’s a great example of what makes this country great. “I hope people learn a lesson from this, including me, and stick together on a sunny day. So that we can have a better form of communication within our communities so that we can be ready as minute men and women to help whenever we need it, ”said Schneider. Schneider says anyone who suffers from a flood should remove drywall from their home. He says they are also asking for drywall knives. “If you’ve given any level of fame, I think you have an obligation to make sure the mark you leave isn’t a stain. So when the need is immediate and central and you are aware of it, you must act on it. You should do something, ”Schneider said. Latest Idas Track: Flash Flood Watch for Middle TN; Possible rotating tornadoes

Items accepted for donation include: Personal hygiene items Cleaning supplies The water Air mattresses Battery Gloves Solar cream Garbage bag Rakes Shovels Plastic tote boxes Ice chests Non-perishable food products Layers Pet food Toilet paper Paper napkins Socks Alcoholic wipes Bandages News 2 will continue to monitor flood relief efforts.

