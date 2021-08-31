Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin photobombs the same woman twice more than 25 years apart!





Sean Astin photobombs Gabrielle Kerr twice 26 years apart Gabrielle Kerr / @ thegabriellekerr Sean Astin is a photobombing pro. The the Lord of the Rings The 50-year-old star found herself in the background of the same woman’s photo 26 years apart, according to a Reddit post of the woman, Gabrielle Kerr. One of the photos was taken at a ball after the former president Bill clintonin 1993, while the most recent was at Disneyland in May 2019. “Here’s the story,” Kerr wrote alongside the two photos. “In 1993 my dad got the phone call to one of Clinton’s inaugural balls. Said hookup went down the drain and we ended up crashing maybe 4 different parties. I think it was. was MTV’s inaugural ball, so the crowd was younger and a lot of the celebrities were there. “ Sean Astin photobombs Gabrielle Kerr twice 26 years apart Gabrielle Kerr / @ thegabriellekerr RELATED: Sean Astin says his mother Patty Duke’s mental illness led him to plead: “There is no judgment” “While we were waiting for Clinton to show up my dad took a selfie. We had no idea Sean was standing there let alone the photo bombarded us until we were developing the movie,” a- she continued. The second photobomb, Kerr said, was less accidental. “Flash Forward 26, I’m at Disneyland for the opening of Galaxy’s Edge and guess who’s passing by ?! I ask my husband if I should try showing Sean the photo (which I had in my phone) and he told me to go, “she explained. “So I run after Sean and yell ‘excuse me Sean, you bombarded me in a picture, you want to see the picture ?!” Sean Astin Roy Rochlin / Getty RELATED: Lord of the Rings cast show off their matching tattoos as they reunite for charity The Goonies The actor was “so excited” to see the old photo so much that he offered to take another, according to Kerr. Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLEthe free daily newsletter of to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. “He stopped and said ‘sure’ and while I get the picture back I tell him the story. When he, his wife and his daughter saw him, they were so excited. “And that’s how I was photobombed twice by Sean Astin,” she concluded.

