Emmy Winner Actor Ed Asner Dies Aged 91, Tributes Stream: “Great Man, Great Actor, Great Life” | Hollywood





Hollywood celebrities have paid their sincere tributes to the death of legendary actor Ed Asner. Seven-time Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner died at his home on Sunday at the age of 91. His family shared the sad news on Ed Asner’s official Twitter account which read: “We are sorry to say that our beloved Patriarch passed away peacefully this morning. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on the head – Good night daddy. We love you. “ Paying tribute to his Cobra Kai co-star, William Zabka took to his Twitter account and wrote: “Devastated to hear this news. What a legend. What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love. and my deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner. “ Mark Hamill, who was one of the star cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, also offered his condolences on the legendary actor’s passing on Twitter. “A great man… a great actor… a great life. Thank you Mr. Asner. #RIP,” the Star Wars actor tweeted alongside “I think we all need a Kleenex GIF “from the iconic series. Michael Moore shared an anecdote about his first interaction with Ed Asner in his tribute to the late actor on Twitter. “Making my first movie, Roger & Me, I was broke so I wrote famous people asking for help. Only one replied: Ed Asner.“ I don’t know you, kid, but here’s $ 500, “the note attached to the check said.” It sounds like a great movie. I was an auto worker once. “RIP Ed,” Michael wrote alongside a snap of the late actor. Actor Michael McKean, who worked with Ed Asner on the 1999 animated film Snowden’s Christmas, tweeted: “Ed Asner was a good man and a great actor. once and knew how lucky I was to do it. A hero. Rest in peace, Ed. “ Also Read: Gavin MacLeod, Star of American Romantic TV Series The Love Boat, Dies at 90 Denis O’Hare, who worked with Ed Asner on The Parting Glass, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Hollywood legend alongside an image from the film’s cast. “One of the joys of my life was having Ed Asner as a father. He kindly said yes to my first script. It was a crazy shoot and he showed up every day ready to act. He loved it. being an actor and I loved him. #RIPEDAsner, ”his tweet read. Katie Couric, Billy Zabka and Bradley Whitford were among other celebrities to honor the late star on social media.

