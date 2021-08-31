Soprano actor Tim Daly enjoys his character’s death scene – The Hollywood Reporter





Tim Daly had several memorable scenes as JT Dolan in The Soprano, but her favorite is her character’s saddest moment. The Wings star arrested by the latest opus of the popular Speaking Soprano podcast hosted by show alumni Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, where he discussed the funny but mostly sad moments of his character. Daly played JT Dolan, an unlucky screenwriter, recovering drug addict and compulsive gambler. He befriends (at least for a moment) with Christopher Moltisanti, a recovering drug addict. Daly was buddies with series creator David Chase and even screened the pilot when HBO picked him up. a part on Soprano? ‘ And I would say, ‘Hell yeah!’ And then he was dissuading himself from it in the middle of the conversation, ”Daly said. Chase ultimately crafted the role of JT a bit after himself and Daly took it on in an instant, the actor told the podcast duo. “There are so many good times, like the thing where you (Imperoli) take my car [for a partial gambling debt repayment]. It was so funny and pathetic, ”Daly said. “And the scene where I’m in the pawnshop, and I’m trying to pawn my Emmy, and I’m like, ‘This is huge, that shit’ and the guy said, ‘That’s not a Oscar.'” But Daly said his favorite scene is where Christopher unexpectedly (and shockingly) kills JT in cold blood. “It was like a big, juicy stage where there was a lot going on and I had a lot to do,” he said. “And obviously it didn’t end well for poor JT, but it was my favorite scene.” Daly added that in his opinion JT screwed up when he said the “magic words”, which were “Chris, you’re in the Mafia!” He added, “And it’s like game over. You can’t say that. In addition to their podcast, the duo also have a book on the way that examines their time on the iconic show: I woke up Up This Morning. Oral history delivered is due November 2. The Many Saints of Newark, the previous film from the iconic HBO show, is due out on October 1. Watch the full podcast episode below.

