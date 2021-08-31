See the full schedule for this year’s Sheboygan County Fair including daily entertainment, rides and grandstand events | Things to do





SHEBOYGAN COUNTY The Sheboygan County Fair returns from Thursday, September 2 to Monday, September 6 at the Exhibition Center, located at 229 Fairview Drive in Plymouth. Daily admission is $ 7 for adults, $ 2 for children 10-14, and free for children under 9. Parking is $ 4. Check out the full schedule of events here: THURSDAY SEPT. 2 8:00 a.m. Non-animal judgment in open class (south exhibition hall and educational building / house) 8:30 a.m. Junior Beef / Mutton / Open Class (Colosseum) 9 a.m. Rabbits / Cavies Junior / Open Class (Lapin Barn) The vendors’ tents open at noon Noon AG-venture tent open until 7 p.m. 1:00 p.m. Opening of Mister Eds Magical Midway 2 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, registration / training 2:45 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 3 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 1 4:45 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 5 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 2 6 p.m. Big Bass Trio (Music Station) 7 p.m. Farm tractor (grandstand) 7 p.m. Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns (Spotted Cow Corral) 7 p.m. 52nd Sale of meat animals (Colosseum) 7 p.m. Cratchet Granpa show 7:30 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 9 p.m. Cratchet Granpa show FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 Day of the Elderly / Military Day 8h00 Judging of horses and ponies (Gymkhana and Trail events) 8:00 a.m. Junior / Open Class Poultry Judging (Poultry) 9h00 Judging of the dairy products of the junior class (Colosseum) 10 a.m. Opening of the vendors’ tents 10 a.m. AG-venture tent open until 7 p.m. 10:30 am Jerry Voelker & the Jolly Gents (M & R Pavilion) 12:30 pm Cratchet Granpa Show 1:00 p.m. Mr. Eds Magical Midway open 1 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 2:00 p.m. Bella Musik (Spotted Cow Corral) 2 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, registration / training 2:45 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 3:00 p.m. Sugarbush Boys (M & R Pavilion) 3:00 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 3 3:00 p.m. Everything is allowed (lawn 4-H) 3:30 p.m. Cratchet Granpa Show 4:45 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 5:00 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 4 6 p.m. Cratchet Granpa show 6:30 p.m. Badger State Tractor Pull (grandstand) 7:00 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 7:30 p.m. Detour (Spotted Cow Corral) 7:30 p.m. Flying Zebras (Music Station) 8 p.m. Copper Box (M & R Pavilion) 8 p.m. Reckless Remedy (Suds and Sounds tent) SATURDAY, SEPT. 4 8:00 am English / Western Horses Judging (Horse Arena) 8:30 am Judging of the Goats Junior / Open (Colosseum) 9 a.m. Junior dairy judging / open class (Colosseum) 10 a.m. Opening of the vendors’ tents 10:00 am Opening of the AG-venture tent 10:00 a.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, registration / practice 10 a.m. Pastry contest (house) 10:30 a.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 11:00 a.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 5 11 a.m. Grandpa’s cratchet show Midi Mr. Eds Magical Midway open 12:30 p.m. Auction of homemade pies (Maison) 12:30 pm Cratchet Granpa Show 1 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 6 1:00 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 1:30 p.m. Farmer Bud Showmanship (Colosseum) 2:00 p.m. Tom Schneider and 2 / 5ths Band (Pavillon M & R) 2:30 p.m. II Cool (Spotted Cow Corral) 2:45 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 3 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 7 3:30 p.m. Cratchet Granpa Show 4:45 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 5 p.m. IRA Sprint Car Racing (grandstand) 5 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 8 6 p.m. Cratchet Granpa show 7 p.m. On the Rocks (Music Station) 7 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 7:30 p.m. Doo-Wop Daddies Gold (M & R Pavilion) 8:76 p.m. Juliet (Spotted Cow Corral) 8:30 p.m. Madison County (Suds and Sounds Tent) SUNDAY, SEPT. 5 9 a.m. 4-H Dog Project Exhibition (Colosseum) 10 a.m. Ecumenical religious service (M&R Pavilion) 10 a.m. Opening of the vendors’ tents 10:00 a.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, registration / practice 10:00 am Opening of the AG-venture tent 10 a.m. Cheese reception (Dairy Education Center) 10:30 a.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 11 a.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 9 11 a.m. Grandpa’s cratchet show 11:30 am A project at the show – What you need to know (South exhibition room) Midi Mr. Eds Magical Midway open Midday horse demonstrations (Horse Arena) Noon Pro Arm Wrestling Competition (Suds and Sounds Tent) 12:30 pm Cratchet Granpa Show 1 p.m. Carl Laack Orchestra (M & R Pavilion) 1 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 10 1 p.m. Sheboygan County Holstein Futurity Show (Colosseum) 1 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 1 p.m. English / Western exercise performance (equestrian arena) 2:00 p.m. Monro (Music Station) 2:00 p.m. Bella Musik (Spotted Cow Corral) 2:45 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 3 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 11 3 p.m. English / Western exercise performance (equestrian arena) 3:30 p.m. Cratchet Granpa Show 4:45 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 5 p.m. Extreme Bull Riding and Barrel Competition (Grandstand) 5 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Extreme Vertical Finals 6 p.m. Cratchet Granpa show 7:00 p.m. After the curfew (Music Station) 7 p.m. NEW Duel Pianos (M & R Pavilion) 7 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 8 p.m. Boogie & the Yo-Yoz (Spotted Cow Corral) 8:30 p.m. Bella Cain (Suds et Sons Tent) MONDAY SEPT. 6 Labor Day 8:00 am Fun equestrian games (Horse Arena) 9:00 a.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, registration / practice 10 a.m. Opening of the vendors’ tents 10:00 am Opening of the AG-venture tent 10:00 a.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 13 10:30 a.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 11 a.m. Grandpa’s cratchet show Midi Mr. Eds Magical Midway open Noon Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves # 13 Blue Ribbon small animal auction at noon followed by a champions dairy showcase (Colosseum) Noon Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 12:30 pm Cratchet Granpa Show 1:00 p.m. Dynamite Destruction (grandstand) 1 p.m. Vic Ferrari (Spotted Cow Corral) 1 p.m. Les Souvenirs (M & R Pavilion) 1:00 p.m. Bobby Way Duo (Music station) 2:00 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Speed ​​Retrieve Finals 3:00 p.m. Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races 3:30 p.m. Cratchet Granpa Show 4 p.m. Wisconsin DockDogs, Big Air Waves Finals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sheboygansun.com/things_to_do/see-this-years-full-sheboygan-county-fair-schedule-including-daily-entertainment-rides-and-grandstand-events/article_aa408ffa-09a2-11ec-b506-e3e45aab95db.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos