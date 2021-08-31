In “Only Murders In The Building”, podcasting True-Crime Is MurderExBulletin



At Hulu Only the murders in the building, two seasoned comedians bring to the table the clearly defined characters that they have firmly anchored in the minds of the audience: Steve Martin often plays men who are impressed by themselves, even pompous, and a little tense, while Martin Short is playing smarty show business the fakes arrived at 11.

At first, the actors fit in easily, if not predictably, into their respective roles: Martin is Charles, a failed actor living on royalties from his old crime series, and Short is Oliver, a theater director who doesn’t. has not been struck in decades.

The pair are infatuated with a true crime podcast, and when a mysterious death occurs in their Upper West Side apartment building, they decide to start their own true crime podcast.

Given that premise, you’d be forgiven for expecting something bigger and more manic and perhaps, when it comes to podcasting, more than a little out of touch with what the series ends up delivering. Certainly, the first minutes of the first episode seem to meet these expectations. Martin walks down a UWS street in a pig hat as we hear his voice read a deep, crushed narration. There’s Short, in a flashy purple jacket, recounting his own exaggerated thoughts on life in New York City.

It probably won’t be until the middle of the first episode that these two monologues and a third, delivered by another neighbor, Selena Gomez’s Mabel, are offered as parodies of a sort of ominous storytelling often found in films. podcasts on real crime.

This is just one of many clues that the series is smarter, more in the joke, than you might think.

There’s the name of that podcast they love, for example: All is not OK in Oklahoma. It’s a good thing. There is the fact that Martin and Short modulate their usual performances to play on the humanity of their characters. The Charles de Martin is very tense and can be arrogant, but above all he is a sad and lonely man who has difficulty connecting with others. Oliver is exactly the kind of show-biz fake smirk Short made a career out of laughing at ridiculous, but he made the way, far here. Short is a legend, and sure can be hilarious when he grows up, but like Oliver, he find jokes, instead of pouncing on them.

Another thing the show pulls off is Mabel de Gomez, who often functions as a cool, sardonic leaf, undermining any Martin and Short’s “ignorant uncle” vibe. The grounded energy that her character brings, not to mention the secrets she keeps, helps propel the series.

Sure, Only the murders in the building makes the process of designing, creating and launching a podcast hilariously easy. the idea that a man from Oliver’s past could so quickly get to grips with the ins and outs of equalizing, compressing and balancing multiple audio tracks, the better.

But these are shortcuts and workarounds created for the sake of the story, and they can be forgiven, because the story works. As their amateur murder investigation deepens, the twists and turns pile up, the herrings turn redder and redder, and everyone, even the murder victim, gets a backstory that ties in. perfectly (but not too much carefully) in the main plot. Of the eight (out of ten) episodes screened for critics, most feature a moment or two of dreamlike surreality, and instead of muddying the waters, such passages skillfully overlay emotions that the characters are not yet ready to express in dialogue.

At the end, Only the murders in the building isn’t that the wacky farce suggested by its stars and plot, and that’s a good thing. It’s more low-key, more real, and he shrewdly knows who his characters are and what they want. It’s also very funny, which isn’t particularly surprising, but it features a satisfyingly grounded and nuanced performance from Martin and Short, which it is.