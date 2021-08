Caldor’s fire threatens beloved Concord camp on the shore of Lake Tahoe – CBS San Francisco

CONCORD (KPIX) – Hundreds of homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe are at risk as Caldor’s fire continues to grow, but so does a property loved by tens of thousands of Bay Area residents. As the fire breaks down on Tahoe’s south shore, the wooded enclave of Camp Concord, owned by the town of East Bay that shares its name, stands in its way. READ MORE: Caldor’s Blaze Update: Wall of Flame roars above Echo Summit; The exodus leaves South Lake Tahoe deserted “The last time I heard it was about eight miles,” said Dave Goldman. “There are roads between the camps that should help protect him. But, again, you never know. Goldman is president of the Friends of Camp Concord which raises funds to support the camp. As of Monday morning, he was in a thin yellow evacuation warning area between the fire and Lake Tahoe. But in the afternoon, the evacuation map showed the whole area in red. People left the camp a week ago to be safe, but the facility itself is still very much in danger. “It would be just devastating for this to end,” Goldman said. The camp has a history with wildfires, having survived the 2007 Angora fire, which traveled within a mile and a half of the facility. A group of Bay Area children had to be evacuated in the middle of the night to escape the blaze. READ MORE: Stanford students demand expulsion of classmate for racist and violent social media posts Camp Concord was built in the mid-1960s and introduces young and old to the pleasures of camp life: swimming, canoeing, archery and, of course, the night campfire. Generations of Bay Area residents grew up in the rustic summer camp, including Steve Voorhies. It was his work as a teen camp counselor that inspired him to become Concord’s Director of Parks and Recreation. “It’s just the kind of experience you can’t get anywhere else,” Voorhies said. “And that kind of experience you carry throughout your life.” Stewart James Williams had a unique experience. He remembers being a 10-year-old in 1969, watching the Apollo 11 moon landing broadcast from the dining room at Camp Concord. Williams, like others who have visited the camp, left with lasting memories. And that’s something he can keep even if the worst were to happen to the camp. NO MORE NEWS: COVID: Children’s colds challenge parents during pandemic “Well that wouldn’t be a feeling of loss for me since I remember it when I was a kid,” he said. “It would be a feeling of loss for the future; for children who cannot experience this in the future.

