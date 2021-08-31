Entertainment
Utah crews on the front lines of Hurricane Ida and wildfires in the west
Before Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast, members of Utah Task Force 1 were already on the ground in Louisiana awaiting the wrath of the massive storm.
For Hurricane Ida, they all went to bed last night after an operational meeting and planning meeting, ”said Bryan Case, UT-TF1 program manager. “It was 1 am local time when some of these teams woke up and started heading towards their areas. to do their mission. “
WATCH: Utah rescue team in Louisiana after Ida left nearly a million people without power
The task force is one of 28 Urban Search and Rescue Teams (USARs) nationwide. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) oversees the 28 teams and works to coordinate with them in the event of a disaster. UT-TF1 will respond to federal and state emergencies when called.
Ida made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, producing winds of over 170 miles per hour.
The vast majority of our people are prepared and prepared for this; they know what the busy season means for hurricanes, so in some ways it’s almost predictable or a planned event, said Case, who is a division chief with Unified Fire Authority.
With only a handful of UT-TF1 members on the ground, most of them have already traveled to the Gulf to respond to a hurricane. Case says his team members work on the management and overhead group, leading and coordinating rescue and recovery efforts in the field.
UT-TF1 relies on seven local fire departments and a number of other local departments and businesses. While many responders are experienced firefighters, some team members are civilians with the skills required for the operation.
The people who chose this line of work, we know what was getting into, were happy to do it and it’s a bit of a privilege too because there are a few incidents that were apart from where the locals who are obviously very affected by what happened to them are on the moon who were there to help, Case said.
As wildfires continue to ignite and expand in the western states, many Utah task forces have come and gone.
Normally these requests don’t start coming in until this time, so we started much earlier this year, ”said Joe Dougherty, director of public affairs for the Utah Department of Public Safety. “As we know, the fire season in other states can run year round. We sent firefighters to California until November. “
Dougherty says nearly 160 firefighters from local departments have been deployed on seven missions so far this year.
It’s definitely a commitment on their part because these firefighters are going to be away from family and friends and all the things that you miss out on in the two week period, ”said Dougherty. “But on the other hand, they’re going to get really good. experience working with fire crews from other states, working with the requesting state, then they bring all that knowledge back to Utah.
Countless other local, state and federal wildland firefighting teams and resources have been assigned to wildfires across the country this fire season.
As of Monday, the Bonneville Interagency Hotshot Crew Land Management Office has been on mission for 96 days this season. The Lone Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew has also been on mission for 96 days this fire season.
With respect to the Emergency Management Assistance Pact (EMAC), or state-to-state mutual aid agreement, the needs of other states for firefighting resources will determine whether more firefighting teams from Utah will travel out of state to help.
It says a lot that these states continue to want to work with us. I think if we did a bad job they would say, no thanks, Utah, but they are happy to have the help that comes from our state, said Dougherty, who notes that requesting states cover salaries and costs. Utah firefighters who are on a mission.
