How climate change fuels hurricanes like Ida





Ida was a severe Category 4 hurricane when it hit Louisiana on Sunday. With sustained winds of around 150 mph, the storm ripped roofs off buildings and smashed utility poles. He pushed a wall of water strong enough to sweep houses from foundations and tear boats and barges from their moorings. Climate change helped Ida get stronger quickly just before it hit land. In about 24 hours, it went from a Category 1 storm to a Category 4 storm as it moved over unusually warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. The ocean was bath water temperature of about 85 degrees Fahrenheit. It's a few degrees higher than average, according to measurements by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The extra heat served as fuel for the storm. Heat is energy, and hurricanes with more energy have faster winds and larger storm surges. As the Earth warms, the rapid intensification of major hurricanes such as Ida are more likely happen, say scientists. The trend is particularly apparent in the Atlantic Ocean, which includes storms such as Ida that move over the warm, shallow waters of the Caribbean Sea. A Study 2019 found that hurricanes that form in the Atlantic are more likely to become powerful very quickly. Residents of the US Gulf Coast have lived with this climate reality for years. Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Hurricane Michael in 2018, and Hurricane Laura in 2020 all intensified rapidly before making landfall. Now Ida joins this list. Hurricanes like Ida are extremely dangerous because people have less time to prepare. By the time the power of the storm is apparent, it may be too late to evacuate. Abnormally hot water also increases the risk of flooding from hurricanes. Hurricanes suck up moisture as they form above the water, then release that moisture as rain. The hotter the water, the hotter the air the more water vapor is sucked. Even areas far from the coast are at risk of flooding. Forecasters are warning residents on the way northeast from Ida to the mid-Atlantic to prepare for dangerous amounts of rain.

