Selena Gomez is “perfect”, exclaims Steve Martin, co-star of “Only Murders”

Behind the scenes of their new comedy / mystery,Selena Gomezshared explicit rap songs with iconic comedians “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve martin andMartin runs.

“We shouldn’t listen to us had to listen ‘WAP, ‘”said Martin, referring to the track by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.” And what’s that other song? “

Kanye west and Lil Pump’s “I Love It,” Gomez responds in a joint interview, singing some of the unprintable lyrics and then bursting into laughter.

“I thought it was so politically incorrect you couldn’t even think it,” Martin said cheerfully of the lyrics. He says the teaching moments between castmates “come and go”.

Martin and Short, in turn, advised Gomez on the boys while filming the 10-episode season. “They were adorable,” she says. “We had the best time.”

Selena Gomez explains whyShe doesn’t manage her social media posts: 6 signs you need to unplug

Selena Gomez recounts her “past relationships”were “cursed”. Here’s why.

The age gap between Gomez, 29, and his co-stars Martin, 76, and Short, 71, is played out on screen in the Hulu series(now streaming, with episodes released weekly on Tuesdays). Mabel (Gomez) jokes to her new friends Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) that she doesn’t know who their next-door neighbor Sting is. (In real life, Gomez knew and intimidated the former frontman of The Police, who delighted her when he started choosing his guitar to accompany his piano on set.)