Disney World won’t be silent for long





It’s the calm before the storm. Walt disney‘s (NYSE: DIS) The generally busy Disney World resort has been surprisingly quiet lately, according to many of the major travel planning sites and theme park blogs. Touring Plans – a subscription-based crowd level monitoring specialist – recently revised its forecast downward for the four attractions that are closed at Disney World until the end of September. Other fandom outlets including AllEars.Net, BlogMickey, Inside the Magic and Attractions magazine have written about the surprisingly low wait times on even some of the popular rides. This is not going to last, of course. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons the days are numbered for the current low season at the world’s most visited theme park. Love on a roller coaster If you are a Disney shareholder, don’t panic. The same company that surprised the market with a return to profitability in its theme park segment in its last quarter is not going to see red on its results anytime soon. Theme parks seeing what Disney Tourist Blog calls the lowest crowds of the year right now isn’t much of a surprise. Florida schools restarted two weeks ago, so weekday crowds will naturally be light with most young families out of the mix. We also can’t forget that the delta variant has taken its toll on the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates, viral positivity rates and deaths in Florida. Between the obvious security concerns and the return of indoor masking warrants making tours less than ideal for some, it’s no shock to see locals and tourists less eager to visit the House of the Mouse. than they were earlier in the summer. Another point to consider is that many of the Disney rides and attractions that were spacing out guests earlier this year – reducing hourly capacity levels – have returned to normal. In short, lower wait times for rides don’t mean park attendance levels are at their 2021 low. It’s just more efficient now that Disney has eased empty seats between groups of riders and takes breaks to clean vehicles. Finally, Disney World will soon be 50 years old. The world’s most visited amusement park opened on October 1, 1971, and in October it will begin an 18-month celebration. New nightly shows, events in the park, and even the official opening of a new ride will kick off in October. If you were planning a trip to Disney World in the next few weeks, why not postpone it until October? Financially speaking, Disney World is not going through a period of drought. Crowds may seem light at the moment, but Disney After Hours Boo Bash – a Halloween-themed event that takes place on select nights at the Magic Kingdom – is sold out despite being shorter and more expensive than it gets. was during the post-Halloween more extensive. party hours he organized two years ago. It won’t be just the crowds coming in October. Disney will do a lot more per turnstile click. A day ticket to one of Disney World’s four theme parks will set you back $ 109 today or most weekdays in September. In October, the cheapest day ticket will be $ 126, and after Labor Day, you’ll pay $ 133 for a day at the closed attraction of your choice. Disney will also resume annual pass sales next week at higher prices than before. Some of the previously included features will now only be available as premium items, including the Disney Genie + plan which has ruffled the feathers of the enthusiast community. So don’t let the light crowds of the past couple of weeks make you nervous about Disney’s finances. The travel and tourism barometer is catching its breath before its plan to make more money with fewer guests kicks off.

