George Street Crowd Shows COVID Guidelines Potentially Snubbed, Advisor Says

The St. John’s City Council official for special events says he’s concerned about footage from the George Street Festival this week and whether the province’s approved COVID-19 mitigation plan is being followed.

Photos and videos from the downtown concert series have been shared widely on social media, showing large crowds tightly packed with little to no physical distancing and wearing masks in place.

According to Con. Shawn Skinner, festival organizers submitted a COVID-19 mitigation plan to a committee of city and provincial officials, which included the use of multiple entrances to avoid overcrowding, fenced-in staging areas to limit mixing and mask recommended.

The plan has been approved by the province. But from what Skinner says he’s seen, he doesn’t think he’s applied.

“The footage I saw was, to me, a little shocking. I was a little surprised when I saw the event unfold,” Skinner said.St. John’s Morning ShowTuesday. “The COVID mitigation plan, at least what I’ve seen, [it] looks like it hasn’t been tracked. “

A photo widely shared on social media shows large crowds gathered at the George Street Festival in St. John’s this weekend. (Photo via Twitter)

In response to these concerns, organizers of the George Street Association festival on Monday reiterated their commitment to public safety, saying they shared a “safety first” message on social media and the festival’s website. .

Public safety measures currently in place, according to a press release, include sanitation stations at each of the multiple gates, increased security and staffing during the event, and encouragement of mask wear and COVID vaccination. -19.

“We have seen these recommendations implemented by some attendees, and we have received great positive support from our festival guests,” the statement said. “For the remaining nights, we will remind all guests of the opportunities available to maintain a socially safe experience.”

Enforcement of COVID guidelines is a “provincial responsibility”: Skinner

Asked about the city’s responsibility to ensure guidelines are followed, Skinner said city staff are in place to ensure event rules are enforced. However, he said COVID-19 guidance rests with the provincial government.

“It’s a provincial responsibility. We sat on our Special Events Advisory Committee, which includes representatives from the provincial government, and reviewed the event prior to approval, ”he said. “This COVID plan had very specific things that the organizers were supposed to do.

“The provincial government is responsible for making sure these steps are taken, no different from what we are for the things for which we are responsible. What we are responsible for, I understand, has been followed.”

Asked about the situation on Monday, Premier Andrew Furey said the province would review whether protocols were followed.

“Dr Fitzgerald, the government, has put some important recommendations in place and people are expected to stick to them,” he said.

Skinner said the events of the George Street Festival could serve as a decision-making factor for future events in the city. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

As the festival continues into the next few days, Skinner said the event will likely serve as a factor in deciding future events. He said all parties, including those attending the festival, have a responsibility to protect the public and would like to see a response from the organizers to see how concerns are addressed.

“How come people are maskless?” How is it that people are so closely gathered? Was the fence in place? Were the zones that were supposed to be in effect applied and did people stay in their zones? Skinner asked.

“In some cases maybe they did and maybe the plan was inadequate. I think they have a responsibility to respond to it and tell us how they are going to improve it as they go. ‘they move on. “