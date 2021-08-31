Entertainment
Patrick Cantlay’s putting takes him from respect to stardom – press enterprise
Before Sunday, golf enthusiasts knew who Patrick Cantlay was. Now they know him.
There is a difference.
Names and faces mingle and disappear. Identity develops from a characteristic, a snapshot, a moment.
For Cantlay, choose one of the BMW Championship putts that, if missed, would have left him behind Bryson DeChambeau. Instead, he made them all with the same expressionless panache that has made it up and down and save again.
Thanks to 24 holes of golf played in Caves Valley near Baltimore but really on Everest, Cantlay is no longer a solid Top 10 player with vague promises. His victory over DeChambeau the fifth of his career and his third of the season at the top of the PGA Tour changed all that. In one long day, he went from vanilla to Patty Ice.
A golf-hungry, well-lubricated crowd spent Sunday nagging DeChambeau and falling with Cantlay, whose visible emotions run the gamut from A to B. When Cantlay punched another healthy birdie putt, on hole 6 of the playoffs, he shook his fist weakly.
DeChambeau missed his 11-footer. He and Cantlay exchanged an instant handshake, and Cantlay said thank you to his new fan club, even gesturing for the volume.
As the duels progressed, this might have sparked the most chatter since Tiger Woods held off Bob May at the 200 PGA Championship. LPGA Hall of Fame member Amy Alcott told Cantlays coach Jamie Mulligan that she couldn’t remember a better day of golf.
That’s the most fans they’ve let into a tournament since COVID-19, Mulligan said, and what’s cool is none of them have left.
For Patrick’s father, Steve, it brought back memories of the 2011 US Amateur in Erin Hills, when his 19-year-old son, a Servite High graduate and UCLA alumnus, was playing grinder with Russell Henley. Henley was ahead by two with two holes to go when Cantlay added the 17. On the first hole of the playoffs, Cantlay punched an eagle putt, then had to smile when Henley did too. The two hit their fists and Cantlay won on the next hole.
Cantlay is now ranked fourth, a career high, and has landed a spot on the Ryder Cup squad. He carded 31 birdies in 72 holes. He landed 20 putts of 10 feet or more, the most since the PGA Tour adopted Shotlink in 1999, and he also had the highest number of strokes won (14.577) since becoming an official statistic in 2004.
He even pulled out a bogey when his tee shot got wet on the 17th hole, as DeChambeau smashed a Media Day-style chip and ended up with a bogey as well.
If Cantlay had missed that 15-footer, he would have followed DeChambeau two shots with a hole to the left. On the way to the 18th green, DeChambeau took off his cap and greeted the cheers, like a winner. But Cantlay rolled in a 21-footer and DeChambeau missed by 12.
Cantlay continued to do things like that, ignoring DeChambeau’s driving superiority over 30 yards, even using an iron on a par 4 and birdieing the same DeChambeau did.
Jamie always told Patrick to go into his own business, said Steve Cantlay, who took his youngest son Jack on a recruiting trip to San Diego state on Sunday before Patrick began launching torpedoes.
He always boasted about not giving in to pressure. When you get in the car, when you walk off the tee, you only care what you are doing. And that was illustrated because Bryson is definitely different from everyone else.
DeChambeau’s frustration erupted on his final walk to the clubhouse when a fan, according to ESPN.com, shouted something about Brooks Koepka, DeChambeau’s willing antagonist. DeChambeau turned to rush the fan, shouting vulgarities, and was restrained.
