R. Kelly got angry if women broke her rules, witness says





One of R. Kellys ‘former assistants described the singers’ system of strict rules for women in his orbit and the anger he displayed when those rules were broken as his racketeering trial resumed in Brooklyn on Tuesday. The new testimony came a day after Mr Kellys’ first male accuser said the R&B star offered help with his music career in return for sexual favors. The man, who testified under the pseudonym Louis, told jurors he was 17 when Mr Kelly started making sexual advances on him. Four women also testified that they were underage when their encounters with Mr Kelly began, including a woman identified only as Addie who described on Monday being raped by the singer in a dressing room after a concert.

Mr Kelly denied the charges and pleaded not guilty to one charge of racketeering and eight counts of violating an interstate law against sex trafficking.

Prosecutors charged Mr Kelly, 54, with carrying out a decades-long criminal conspiracy to target women and girls for sexual purposes with the help of a network of associates and employees . Mr. Kelly is not charged with rape or sexual assault, and many of the specific charges against him fall outside the statute of limitations for these crimes. But a racketeering charge allows prosecutors to present evidence of any related potential crime. Check back here for updates as the ninth day of Mr. Kelly’s trial unfolds. An assistant to R. Kelly described an eruption of anger when he discovered that one of his rules had been broken An assistant to Mr Kelly described in detail the strict rules guest singers were forced to follow and the singer’s anger that erupted when they were broken. Assistant Suzette Mayweather recalled that Mr Kelly had once confronted her with conversations she had that had broken her rules. Ms Mayweather said she discussed Mr Kelly and his personal life with a woman she identified as Dominique, with whom she said Mr Kelly was in a relationship. When the singer found out that they had spoken to him, he became furious, she said.

This particular incident was the very first time, Ms Mayweather said on Tuesday, before stopping as her voice cracked with emotion. It was the first time I had seen Rob really upset. She added: It was not the tone. It was the look in his eyes. At first, Ms Mayweather said, she tried to explain that Dominique had initiated the conversation. But she was afraid of Mr. Kelly’s reaction and ultimately took the blame, she said, because I feared for her in terms of the repercussions. Several of Mr. Kellys’ accusers described to jurors the strict rules Mr. Kelly forced them to follow. They said they were told to call him dad and ask his permission to use the bathroom or leave the room. But Ms Mayweather was the first of Mr Kellys’ employees to provide detailed details about this system of restrictions. She told jurors that she first met Mr Kelly in the late 1990s and the singer had become like a brother to her. Understanding the R. Kelly trial Map 1 of 4 What are the fees? Mr Kelly faces one charge of racketeering based on the sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping and forced labor, and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting anyone across borders state for the purpose of prostitution. Who attest ? The trial revolves around six women, several of whom are expected to testify. Prosecutors say the singer physically and psychologically abused many of them and controlled many aspects of their lives, including when they could eat and use the toilet. At least three were minors. His marriage to Aaliyah. Part of the case concerns the marriage of R. Kellys to singer Aaliyah, who was 15 when they married in 1994. Mr. Kellys’ former tour manager said R. Kelly bribed a government employee in 1994 so he could get a fake ID for her. The 2008 trial. The artist was acquitted in a high-profile criminal case against him for child pornography in 2008. The trial centered on a videotape which prosecutors said showed R. Kelly having sex with a girl from 14 years old. She refused to testify. Here is a full timeline of the allegations. She started working for him in 2015 as a personal assistant, most notably in his Chicago-area studio, known as Chocolate Factory. While working for Mr Kelly, Ms Mayweather testified that she was aware of the rules he imposed on women and was responsible for helping to maintain them or informing the singer when they were infringements. After the incident with Dominique, Ms Mayweather said, Mr Kelly suspended her salary and wanted her to write a letter of apology. Once, during a trip, she received a warning for allowing a woman to leave a van to use the restroom without Mr Kelly’s permission, she said.

Ms Mayweather told jurors that women were prohibited from looking or talking to other men, and described their behavior as highly controlled, even in mundane activities. When they entered the elevator, once the door was closed, Ms. Mayweather said, they faced the wall and never looked back. When asked how many of Mr. Kellys’ guests regularly did this, she replied: It was all. Emilie Palmer contributed reports.

