Mike Richards is out as danger! Executive producer





Sony announced on Tuesday that Mike Richards will be stepping down as executive producer of Jeopardy immediately! longtime host Alex Trebek. We had hoped for it when Mike left his host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced in recent weeks, Sony executive Suzanne Prete wrote in a note to staff on Tuesday. Obviously this has not happened. Mr. Richards is also set to step down from his role as executive producer of Wheel of Fortune. He will be temporarily replaced in both shows by Michael Davies, a veteran game show producer who developed the original American version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Sony named Mr. Richards as a permanent Jeopardy host! on August 11, calling him a unique talent. But Mr Richards left the hosting post on August 20, days after a report from The Ringer revealed Offensive and sexist comments he made on a podcast several years ago, the latest in a string of scandals that have tarnished his brief tenure. Sony executives initially signaled their support for Mr. Richards to stay in the production role.

The contest to replace Mr. Trebek, who died in 2020 after being a show host for 37 years, has Jeopardy captivated! fans and featured a parade of potential successors including former contestant Ken Jennings and actor LeVar Burton. But it was Mr Richards who won out, despite having virtually no name recognition among viewers and as executive producer of the show, he oversaw elements of the replacement process. . Old trials have also resurfaced Mr. Richards’ latest job as the head of The Price Is Right, which included accusations of sexist behavior. Mr. Richards recorded a week of Jeopardy! episodes in a single day of filming before Sony announced that it had ceded the hosting job. (These episodes will still air the week of September 13.) Former sitcom star Mayim Bialik is set to continue hosting Jeopardy! prime-time specials, but Sony has said it will resume the search for a replacement for Mr. Trebeks’ weekday time slot. Ms. Bialik will be the first guest presenter of the regular program in place of Mr. Richards. Initially, Sony had said Mr. Richards would remain an executive producer even after he stepped down as host, but his continued presence on the show has become untenable. Members of the team confronted Mr Richards in an emotional meeting on August 19, in which they expressed dismay at his past behavior and said it had put the show’s reputation at risk. . Danger! first aired in 1964 and has grown into a beloved television institution that still attracts millions of weekly viewers. The fury surrounding Mr. Richards has pierced the reputation above the fray, long cultivated by the low-key Mr. Trebek, and subjected it to intense debates over diversity, privilege and behavior in the workplace. modern.

Sony management was also coming under scrutiny for the mess. Danger! had been a trusted gem in the studios’ television portfolio, quietly earning tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue. But his messy succession drama bowled fans and raised questions about why Sony had not discovered Mr. Richards’ past offensive behavior before naming him as the new host. Daily business briefing Update August 30, 2021 at 5:48 p.m. ET The report in The ring revealed offensive comments Mr. Richards made on a podcast, including a 2013 episode where Mr. Richards called his co-host a booth slut because she had previously worked as a model at a consumers in Las Vegas. He described the women wearing one-piece swimsuits as looking genuinely awkward and overweight and referred to stereotypes about Jews and big noses, sparking outrage from the Anti-Defamation League. Some danger! fans had said they didn’t understand why Mr. Richards was allowed to stay on as executive producer. It feels like he doesn’t quite realize the gravity of his mistake and thinks that if he just stays behind the scenes then everything will fall apart, Andy Saunders, who runs the website The peril! Fan, said in an interview. Mr. Richards, in a memo at Jeopardy! on August 20, announcing he would be stepping down as host, wrote that it pained me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow over Jeopardy! as we seek to start a new chapter. He closed the memo by writing, I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence. He will no longer have the chance. Andy Saunders, who runs The Jeopardy! Fan said on Tuesday he was relieved by the news of Mr. Richards’ exit and hoped peace could be restored during the game show. His reputation has taken a hit in recent weeks, he said in an interview. I can’t wait to move on. And I hope the show learned from what happened. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

