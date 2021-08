Cam Newton makes no sense to the Minnesota Vikings

Step back into the pocket, look left, look right, Justin jefferson wide open across the field, Cam Newton comes forward and… he’s about five meters from her feet. Weeoow, weeow, weeow, watch out Minnesota Vikings fans, it’s the sound of 2021 that appeals to you. To slow down. Newton, who was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday, quickly became the subject of Viking Twitter and message boards. Despite our desperate need for reinforcement, it makes absolutely no sense for this football team. Remember the sheer excitement we had in 2010 when we couldn’t be happier for anything at the unnamed quarterback. Christian reflection. Well, Cam Newton might as well be post-Eagles Donovan mcnabb, but instead of Campbell’s soup belly, he sports a range of top hats. I know what you’re thinking, didn’t you just castigate Rick Spielman for not trading for * check notes * Gardner Minshew? Yes, yes I did and with good reason. Cam Newton is absolutely atrocious at this point in his career. Any Vikings fan calling for Cam Newtons to be on this team clearly hasn’t watched him play since his MVP season. Cam averaged 220 yards per game with a total of 20 touchdowns and 15 turnovers during his brief stint with the Patriots. At the head of a 20 point / game offense for the Pats last year, Newton looked thoroughly at the recovery plan his contract indicated. You could say this is Bill Belichick’s most important training season since his first Super Bowl run. He hates talking to the media and totally despises the idea of ​​wearing anything that isn’t cotton, but he certainly values ​​his heritage. In the Tom brady divorce, he saw his former lover fall and bump ugly with a man who still wears Kangol hats. The COVID churn excuse no longer works for Bill, and in his most pivotal season yet, he chose to ride with a rookie on a healthy Cam Newton. That says a lot. I was able to craft an argument to pass on Newton without even mentioning the quick fix (or should I say the microchip). The guy gives us no extra protection in the big Kirk’s cousins COVID 2021 contest. This man couldn’t even see the right doctor in his COVID protocols, imagine the nightmare that Dr. Top Hat and Mr. Plexiglass would enter here. Next thing you know, US Bank Stadium is going to turn into the Truman Show for these two. Once the 53 players are downsized today, we can find a younger, more durable, and more precise quarterback than Cam Newton.

