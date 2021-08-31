the shows a lot, a lot of twists, broken down in detail.

Deciding which of the thousands of Netflix shows and movies to give your most important click can be a chilling task for many of us. Click bait. It advertises itself as potentially dishonest and exploitative and dares you to click anyway, and the bet clearly worked: On Tuesday, the limited series, which premiered on the streaming service last week, was at the top of the list. one of the most watched on Netflix. That you don’t want to give Click bait the satisfaction of your click or you have already clicked several times, let’s talk about it and there is a parcel talk aboutspoilers and all.

OK, what is this?

In the first episode of the eight-episode series, a video appears online of Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), an unlikely perfect husband and father, held hostage and holding a series of signs: One says he’s abusing women. Another says that if the video reaches 5 million views, it will die. His sister Pia (Zoe Kazan), his wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) and the rest of his family panic trying to find him before the video goes viral. As they search for the people who kidnapped Nick, they are also forced to think about what Nick could have done, and who, to cause this hostage-taking.

Does the video reach 5 million views?

Yes it does, and as promised Nick is screwed.

That’s not a lot of hits in 2021!

Either way, he eats it at the end of the second episode.

How could this have happened to a guy like Nick? Unless it’s possible that Nick’s life isn’t as perfect as it first appeared?

Well guessed. It seems Nick was not a faithful husband, to begin with: he had profiles on dating sites and was involved with several women. But neither did his wife: she had an affair with a colleague a few years ago. Also, the night before his disappearance, Nick was fighting with his prickly sister. Also, at the school where Nick worked as a physiotherapist in the athletics department, there is a volleyball student who seems to know something.

Was it the woman then? Or her lover?

Nope. For a second, it appeared that the man Sophie cheated on Nick, her colleague Curtis, might have been involved, as he was caught on CCTV fighting in a bar with Nick shortly after. before he was kidnapped, but it was just a red herring.

And the sister?

No, although there are a few things about her that seem fishy at first: In addition to the aforementioned sting (check out the blunt hair dyed punk blonde), she’s friends with a teenage hacker, and she’s also matched. with Senior Nicks Detective Roshan Amiri on a dating app.

It turns out that she and Nick had kept a secret: When the two were children, their father committed suicide and it was they who found out. This will matter later.

The detective on the case the sister has paired up with, what’s her deal?

Amiri is looking to be reassigned to the Homicide Squad, so it looks like it might give him some impure motives, and he doesn’t always seem very good at communicating with the Nicks family. Not to mention the fact that he’s married, so why was he on a dating app? But he’s separated, it turns out, and he’s basically a good guy. He is also very beautiful, bravo to Phoenix Raei.

This is a show about the dark undersides of the internet, so there must be some darker figures on the web, right?

Yeah. One of them is someone named Al_2005, a stranger who Nick’s oldest son Ethan messages with throughout the series. Ethan tells al_2005 a lot, and it seems plausible that the child is the prey, or even that he conspires with the stranger out of anger against his father. But eventually the two meet in person, and surprise, Al_2005 is a nice agoraphobic girl who exchanges shy smiles with Ethan and just wants to help him figure out what happened to her father. Mmm hum.

What about the college volleyball player? Was Nick a typical shady old man having a student affair?

A shady old man was having an affair with a student, but it wasn’t Nick; it was his colleague, Matt. However, Nick knew about it and pressured Matt to confess, which would give Matt the motivation to want to get rid of Nick. Let’s come back to that in a moment.

But Nick wasn’t a saint or anything. He had these dating profiles.

Granted, he did, on a bunch of different sites under a bunch of different names, and we even met a woman, Emma Beesly, who claimed to have been having an affair with Nick. We also hear the story of a woman named Sarah Burton with whom Nick was involved. A journalist travels to another town to find her, only to find that she is recently deceased.

A dead woman who really looks like a runway!

He is. It turns out that Sarah and Nick met on a dating app and were chatting online until she threatened to kill herself, and he apparently encouraged her to do so. When her brother, Simon, devastated by his sister’s suicide (and whose mental state is not improved by a job as a content moderator, where he spends all day reporting abusive videos), discovers that she was talking to Nick, he wants revenge.

Ultimately! So Simon kidnapped Nick, made the video and killed him, case closed?

Not exactly. Simon, along with a friend of his, kidnapped Nick, and he shot and posted the video, but he also let it go at the last second, when Nick convinced him that it wasn’t him who was talking to Sarah online, but someone pretending to be him. .

And Simon believed it?

Enough to let him go. Nick was able to point out that the photos on the profile that was in communication with Sarah had been a Photoshoppeda case of the old mismatched skylines. Nick didn’t tell Sarah to kill herself; a catfish did it.

This is where Pia and Nick’s secret comes in: As Pia tries to solve the case on her own, what convinces her of her brothers’ innocence is that she knows that he will never encourage someone to hurt themselves after what they have been through growing up.

OK, but Nick was still a cheater! What about all those other women?

Only one of them, Emma Beesly, said the hangar actually spoke to Nick. When Ethans’ son and his online friend / sweetheart Al_2005 find out, they contact Emma and play her a tape of Nick’s real voice. They ask him if that’s how he sounded when they spoke, and the answer is that none of the women Nick allegedly cheated with ever met him, which means they all could have been fished. .

It’s exhausting. Who was cat fishing all these ladies? And did this does anyone kill Nick?

For a minute, Click bait convinced us it was a co-worker of Nicks, Matt, but it turns out that it was someone else in Nicks’ office who had access to their computer network (and Matt had an affair with the ‘one of the students on his team but, uh, isn’t a bad guy otherwise). It would be someone who would be able to both crash a bunch of files on Matts ‘computer and have access to all of Nicks’ photos in the first place.

It was Dawn, the kind-hearted old administrator who had always been in the background. Married but childless, Dawn was sad and lonely, so when she found Nicks’ dating profile, which it only started in frustration after his wife’s adventures, she decided to have some fun. And before she knew it, the shed got totally involved in cat fishing for a group of women, so much so that she knew how to use deepfakes to convince them that they were talking to her. really. It must have been pretty good at tech, despite the fact that it sucks in Photoshop? Maybe she learned as she went along.

Phew. So Dawn did.

Not enough! Her husband, Ed, did. Dawn was fishing the women, but she wasn’t really there to hurt anyone. It wasn’t until Ed found out her secret and asked her to stop that she got so upset that she didn’t dissuade Sarah Burton from her suicide threats. After Simon let Nick go, Nick realized Dawn was responsible and went to confront her. Ed attacked Nick and she helped him cover him up.

Damn, okay, I couldn’t and I couldn’t have guessed that one. One last question: so was Click bait bait?

The definition of clickbait is something that grabs you with a tantalizing promise and fails to keep it. By naming this show Click bait, Netflix was sort of promising the opposite that this series wouldn’t be clickbait but a sophisticated commentary on the clickbait world we live in. In practice, it was a bunch of red herrings specifically designed to get you to keep watching, whose final message was something like, uh, Adrian Grenier actually. was a great guy and lonely old women are dangerous. So, total clickbait.