Universal gears up for Halloween crowds with mass hiring event





If you want a job in this scary season, it’s not too late! You can work on one of Central Florida’s top rated Halloween events during Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights, starting Friday, September 3, 2021. The event will take place in its 30th year, featuring ten haunted houses, fear zones, as well as specialty food and drinks. The event takes place during the evenings from Wednesday to Friday until October 31st for 42 nights. Universal is now looking to hire more catering team members for the event on a full-time and part-time basis. The Universal Orlando Resort hiring site noted that the base rate for all dining stations starts at $ 15 per hour and culinary stations range from $ 15.50 to $ 18.75 per hour. time. If this sounds like an opportunity you want to take advantage of, be sure to free up some time on September 8th, because that’s when the career fair will start. Below is a list of some of the benefits you would be entitled to if you got the job: Excellent growth opportunities

Full-time and part-time benefit packages *

Food and drink and merchandise discounts

Free entry to the park

Free passes

Meal vouchers The app notes: Although it is not mandatory to have an active application at the time of your appointment, it is strongly recommended that you apply in advance (Click here) to speed up the interview process.Please note: Any candidate who is offered a position will need to have completed an active application for a job offer to be finalized. Due to the nature and times of Halloween Horror Nights, this opportunity is available to applicants 18 years of age or older. The career fair will be held at Universal Orlando Human Resources. Currently reserving a spot for an interview if not available, but keep checking here to make sure you see when reservations become available. Halloween Horror Nights is a major event at Universal Orlando Resort, and with no capacity limits, we’re sure to see spooky fans flocking to the park. We have already seen barricades invade various areas of Universal Studios Florida. Additionally, guests attending the event will notice that Plexiglas will be installed in the spooky areas of Haunted Houses to protect team members and guests as the Delta variant continues to rise. Team members will wear masks indoors; however, guests are not required to do so. This is something we saw last year in a few of the homes that were available during the day for guests as the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Below is a full list of all the houses available during this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, led by icon Jack the Clown. Puppet theater: captive audience

beetle juice

The Haunting of Hill House

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Universal Monsters: Frankenstein’s Bride of Lives

HHN icons: captured

The Wicked Growth: Pumpkin Kingdom

SCarey: horror in the heart of the country

Unearthed Case Files: Legendary Truth

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy Do you want to work on this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event? Let us know in the comments below!

