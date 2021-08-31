Bonnaroo organizers cancel this year’s festival, citing flooding caused by heavy rains





This is the second year in a row that the festival has been canceled. Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” the festival wrote on its website on Tuesday. “Although the weather this weekend looks exceptional, Centeroo is currently flooded in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our toll roads and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that… we cannot drive or park vehicles safely. “ The area around the festival site – a 700-acre farm in mid-Tennessee – has seen 5 to 7 inches of rain over the past two weeks, much of it over the past 24 hours as Tropical Storm Ida has moved north , and over the previous weekend, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward. The festival was scheduled to start on Thursday and run until Sunday at the festival grounds in Manchester. The media reports that the attendance at the four-day event amounts to 80,000 people, some of whom are camping and others who come by personal vehicle or shuttle. Bonnaroo said he had “no more options” for the event to run safely. Among those who were to occur were Foo Fighters, Meghan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Jason Isbell, Phoebe Bridgers and Tyler, the creator. Many of those same acts were scheduled to occur at the festival last year. This year’s festival required attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within the past 72 hours. Organizers said tickets for this year’s festival will not be postponed until 2022. The festival site is approximately 65 miles southeast of Nashville.

