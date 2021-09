Occasional references to “Kaafir” hinting at Hindu slavery and perversion in Bollywood songs

The progressive Islamization of Bollywood since independence is an open secret. While the anti-Hindu and pro-Islamic orientation was subtle until the 1970s, things gradually began to change in the decades that followed. Today we have reached a stage where Hindu beliefs and practices are openly mocked and songs would be unrecognizable to those who grew up in the 50s and 60s. References to Allah, Maula, Khuda and ‘Kafir‘(‘ infidel ‘i.e. non-Muslim) have grown exponentially in Bollywood songs. A Twitter feed from ‘True Indology’ @TIinExile cites some examples of popular Bollywood songs that use the word “Kafir” in different contexts: 1. “Kaafir jhuk jaaye dar pe farmaye mujhse tu hi hai bandagi (The Kaafir (Hindu) prostrates himself at my door and says: I am your slave) ”at 3:16 Lyricist: Anvita Dutt Guptan, who also directed the Netflix movie Bulbbul where Bhagwan Krishna is called in a song “haramzada” and Radha as “kalankini) 2. Just like Shayari (poetry) is an innate characteristic of a Shayar (poet) bandage (slavery) is an innate characteristic of a Kafir (not Muslim). A Kafir is after all doomed to be a slave. The wisdom of another popular Bollywood song. Check in from 3:55 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmeMg-gm1Us Lyricist: Anand Bakshi 3. “Varna hai milta kahan hum kafiron ko khuda (How would God be available to us Kaafirs (non-Muslims)) ” In their theology, Kaafirs are doomed to eternal hell. God turns away from them. Check out this Bollywood wisdom from 1:52. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7hztBFU5k8 Lyricist: Kunaal Vermaa

4. Kafir symbolizes the complete opposite of piety, including lust a dancer looking for a stranger who had run away and hides after literally “burning her” (Jalakar jo chup gaya hai) this night (Haaye aaj ki raat) To “Kaafir Aankhein”(Vigorous eyes). Lyricist: Nasir Hussein 5. Kafir also represents a pervert. A man coveting an object dancer he calls “Saali“,”Kalank“(Derogatory) but also” intoxicating “. He says his body sins (paapi hai ang meri). He owns “Kaafirana Niyat ” (perverted intention). Lyricist: Shirish Kunder (husband of Farah Khan) 6. One Kafir is also untrustworthy. “Dil Ka Bharosa Kya Hai Dil to Kaafir Hai (How can I believe my heart? My heart is fair Kafir) “. Check from 2:06. Lyricists: Rahat Indori, Anu (Anwar) Malik, Javed Akhtar and Dev Kohli. Did you find this article useful? were non-profit.Make a donationand help pay for our journalism. HinduPost is now activatedTelegram. For the best reports and opinions on matters concerning Hindu society, subscribe to HinduPost atTelegram. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hindupost.in/media/casual-kaafir-references-in-urdu-alluding-to-hindu-slavery-in-bollywood-songs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos