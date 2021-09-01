The woman was not a fan but says she always fell prey to him

NEW YORKR. Kelly sex trafficking trial continued until a ninth day in federal court with testimony Tuesday of a woman who was not a fan but testified that she had been exposed to a sexually transmitted disease after he urged her to join him on the road.

The witness, who testified as “Faith,” said she was 19 when her older half-sister invited her to a Kelly concert in San Antonio in 2017. Her brother was a fan of her music , she said, but “I wasn’t.”

The sisters were invited to a backstage after-party, starting what she described as a brief relationship. Her testimony suggested that the relationship included elements that matched those described by previous witnesses who said they were sexually assaulted by Kelly when they were in high school.

Kelly paid for Faith’s flights and hotel rooms to attend her concerts in the cities where he asked her for sex.

A prosecutor asked him if he told him he had herpes or that he was wearing condoms. “No, he didn’t,” she replied.

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard Kelly’s personal physician describe his herpes treatment for several years and other witnesses who claimed he gave them herpes during unprotected sex.

“Faith” is one of six plaintiff witnesses whose allegations underpin sex trafficking, racketeering, and other charges Kelly faces in the Brooklyn federal court trial. So far, the jury has heard testimony from or about five of these women.