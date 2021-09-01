Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra wears mangasutra designed for the “modern Indian woman” in the latest glam photoshoot. See the pictures | Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra wears a mangalsutra, designed by Bulgari, in her latest photoshoot. Check out the photos here.
POSTED ON AUGUST 31, 2021 8:25 PM EST
Actor Priyanka Chopra shot for a magazine, posting a mangasutra on the cover. Posing for Vogue India, Priyanka is seen in a puffy red dress, wearing a Bulgari mangalsutra. However, this is not the one she wore to her wedding.
Posting photos from the shoot on Instagram, Priyanka said the mangalsutra will be released soon. “It’s a relationship that has lasted for many years and brings me such joy for many reasons one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we have created. Chat with @ jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and The @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is a great feeling – it’s so sleek and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman taking her life in hand. I’m so proud of this partnership ” , she wrote with her post.
+
In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor said that his mangalsutra and a diamond ring that his father presented to him as his most precious gifts. My mangasutra. In an Indian wedding, it is a necklace that the groom ties around the neck of the bride. And a diamond ring that my father gave me, “she said.
Priyanka Chopra married singer Nick Jonas in 2018 in Jodhpur. A day after her wedding, she was spotted by paparazzi at the airport, when her mangalsutra was first seen.
Read also : On Priyanka Chopra, cheeky photo of Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra reminds them “family is on Instagram”
Priyanka is currently in the US but has been stationed in the UK since last year. She first shot there for her film Text For You with Sam Heughan, then launched her book, Unfinished. She is currently filming for her Amazon Prime series Citadel in London.
His upcoming projects also include Matrix 4: Resurrections and his return to Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
