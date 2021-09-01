Who is the English actor in Naruto? Who is the Japanese voice?





Anyone who’s ever watched an anime has at least heard of Naruto. He’s been on TV in Japan for almost two decades and there have been tons of movies and spinoffs since then. If you’ve ever wanted to jump into the anime as a whole and asked for suggestions, it’s almost a guarantee that this one was suggested by at least 10 people.

Although Naruto is in Japanese, English dub is also very popular. But who is the English voice actor for Naruto, the main character? For some it may be surprising to find out who this person really is, but they have been behind the character for over 15 years.

Who is Naruto’s English voice actor? It turns out that Naruto is actually voiced by a female. Maile Flanagan has been a professional voice actress for years, but the anime character is one of her oldest voices. According to its IMDb, she has been playing the role since 2003 and has played it in every show, video game, and movie since. The article continues under advertisement But Maile’s career is more than fair Naruto. She has performed acting and voice roles on shows likeThe Mindy project as well as games like Minecraft and some Final fantasy securities. In fact, she’s been in this field for decades and has been working since at least the late 1990s. Plus, anime isn’t the only series on her resume. Aside from all those spinoffs and movies, she also played Geri on a show called 3-way, Connie on Shameless, and Principal Perry on a few Star wars Short television films. The article continues under advertisement

The Japanese voice of Naruto is also a woman. Over the years, many women have voiced or played male roles, and in the case of our favorite ninja Naruto, he’s voiced by two women. Aside from Maile, an actor named Junko Takeuchi voices him in the Japanese version of the anime. And she’s been doing it since 2002. At Junko’s IMDb, it is said that her first time in this role was in a short video titled Naruto: Akaki Yotsuba no kurô ba o sagase. It’s about Naruto being called out by Konohamaru to find a wish-granting crimson clover so he can give it to the girl he has a crush on. The article continues under advertisement Much like Maile, Junko has a ton of big plans attached to his name. This includes other anime like Hunter x hunter, Yu Gi Oh !, Little Witches Academy, and more. On top of that, she has also worked on related films and has had a career since 1986. During this time, she voiced a few different male characters and is almost known for doing so. She played Gon in HxH, and Mokuba Kaiba on Yu Gi Oh ! Other women are also known to play male characters. American actor Tara Strong has played a number of guys including Timmy and Poof from My sponsors are magic, Dil on Rugrats, Ben in Ben 10, and more. Actress Nancy Cartwright is also known for her role as the voice of Bart in The simpsons. You can look Naruto on Netflix.

