DistroTV launches free South Asian channel bouquet, DistroTV Desi, in US, UK and Canada

For the very first time, premium South Asian channels such as Times Now, Republic TV, Zoom, Mastiii TV, etc. are now available for free streaming to consumers.

San Bruno, CA –News Direct– DistroTV

DistroTV, the largest independent ad-supported free streaming TV platform, continues to expand its content offerings to meet a growing and diverse global audience. The platform today announces DistroTV Desi, initially offering over 15 content from leading channels in Southeast Asia for free – no subscription or registration required. This set is expected to grow exponentially over the next few weeks and will be available in the US, UK, Europe and Canada and will offer viewers a variety of diverse content focused on news, entertainment and style. Desi-oriented life (South East Asia – Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan) abroad.

DistroTV Desi Bundle channel offerings include:

News & Reviews

Republic TV: India’s most watched English news channel.

Times Now News: One of India’s largest media conglomerates focusing on global news and issues.

WION (World Is One News): Examining global issues with in-depth analysis.

Mirror Now: Part of The Times Group providing local and community coverage.

R. Bharat: Republic World’s Hindi news channel.

Times Now Navbharat: Part of the Times group, providing independent news in the Hindi language.

News24: targets the Indian of the world with credible, true and fast information.

Entertainment and lifestyle

Zoom: India’s leading Hindi entertainment TV channel featuring Bollywood music, gossip and celebrity updates.

Mastiii TV: India’s number one music and youth channel.

Arr: Trendy new-age infotainment channel from India featuring young and diverse content in Hindi and English.

BritAsia TV: From the UK, a diverse channel focusing on Bhangra, Punjabi Pop and Bollywood.

MATV: From the UK, with Indian programming in Hindi, English, Gujarati and Punjabi.

Akaal Channel: Lifestyle channel focused on the Punjabi language and based on Sikhi.

Channel S: The UK’s premier Bangladeshi lifestyle television channel in the UK.

NTV: The UK’s leading Bangladeshi TV channel catering to all cultures, age groups, religions and genders.

E24: One of young India’s leading entertainment websites that has carved out a niche for elaborate and reliable coverage of Bollywood and the vast television industry.

With the DistroTV Desi Bundle, DistroTV aims to serve a large underserved audience, which lacks authentic entertainment from their home country. DistroTV fills this void by offering these culturally rich channels in a free package so that diverse audiences can stream and enjoy content that might otherwise have been blocked behind a subscription or paywall.

The story continues

We are excited to provide our diverse and growing global audience with the content they need, at no subscription cost, said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. Desi communities in these major markets will no longer feel like they can’t access their favorite shows or channels, or feel constrained by the associated costs. Our mission at DistroTV is to deliver content to every viewer, on every device. And that’s exactly what we’re accomplishing with this latest bundle.

DistroTV continues to grow and diversify its content library of over 150 channels. The platform’s strong programming includes a mix of popular film and TV shows, such as Bloomberg, EuroNews, People TV, Magellan TV and the TD Ameritrade Network, as well as independent channels like Black Enterprise, as well as Kweli TV, which highlights the rich history and global diversity of the black community; Canela TV, with Spanish programming; Latido Music, the leading channel for Latin music; and more.

This is just the start, we have a lot more channels in the pipeline. Smaller audiences in Southeast Asia with regional linguistic roots like Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Malayalam, which have been largely ignored by mainstream media platforms, can now watch their favorite channels in their language. regional on DistroTV Desi, without having to depend on shady boxes and pirated apps. said Rajesh Nair, vice president of business development and content acquisition at DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV.

The public can enjoy these channels for free anywhere on a wide range of CTV and mobile devices, as well as on the web by visiting Distro.tv – no registration or registration required. To become a viewer and / or understand which channels are available in direct access and / or Video on demand (VoD) in the different countries, go to https://www.distro.tv or install DistroTV for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Samsung TV, Sony TV, iOS or Android. For more information on the DistroTV Desi Bundle, visit https://distro.tv/desi.

About DistroTVDistroTV is the largest independent, free and ad-supported streaming TV service on the market. Launched in 2019 by parent company DistroScale, the platform caters to a multicultural, rapidly expanding and globally open audience of passionate viewers in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Responding to the growing demand for premium video content in multiple languages, DistroTV offers premium video content from producers around the world in North America, UK, Bollywood, Latin America, China, South East Asia and growing. With over 150 channels and thousands of video on demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV cultivates content that covers a wide range of topics to connect with people’s passion points around entertainment, lifestyle, sports, news, documentaries and international content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats. DistroTV is available on the web, as well as through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and iOS and Android devices.About DistroScaleDistroTV is the first direct-to-consumer offering from DistroScale, a technology company founded in 2013 and known for providing a global customer base of thousands of multimedia properties with the industry’s most comprehensive video platform for web, apps and streaming. DistroScale is an all-in-one solution providing infrastructure, content delivery, curation, analytics and a full suite of monetization options. Video enabled by DistroScale reaches over 250 million visitors per month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To become a DistroTV viewer, visit www.distro.tv. More information on DistroScale and DistroTV is available at www.distroscale.com.

Contact details

Mackenzie gavel

+1 631-739-5716

[email protected]

Company Website

https://www.distro.tv

See the source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/distrotv-debuts-free-south-asian-channel-bundle-distrotv-desi-in-the-us-uk-and-canada-857034255