14 Bollywood props so iconic they could have their own movies





There are a number of films that have been remembered for years. While some movies are known for their excellent cast or screenplay, sometimes an item becomes more popular in the movie and takes on a life of its own. Today we have compiled a list of unnamed main characters who had nothing to do with the real protagonists of the film but played an equally important role. Ready? Let’s go! 1. Ek Chutki Sindoor: Om Shanti Om Nobody knows ek chutki sindoor ki keemat, because his contribution to the success of the film is invaluable. Source: Tenor 2. Bagwati: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara At a price of 12,000, bagwati was the coolest travel companion and even a best wing woman. Put on a nice scarf and sunglasses, bagwati was no less than a pitfall in this film. Source: Tenor 3. Bhindi: 3 idiots He was 12 Rs in this movie that made us realize that nothing else is better with a khujli waali roti. Source: Netflix 4. Hand pump: Gadar Ek Prem Katha Who can forget Sunny Deol ripping the iconic hand pump off the ground with his dhaai kilo ka haath? Source: Young Ki Awaaz 5. Violin: Mohabbatéine Let’s be honest, this movie’s violin had a brighter future than this movie’s entire supporting cast. 6. Kheer: Sooryavansham This film gave cult status to the underrated kheer– my fault- zeher waali kheer. This must also have made SET Max friggin rich. Source: Tenor 7. Painting by Majnu Bhais: Welcome From its creation in the middle of the road to drowning in Ishika’s pool, Majnu Bhais’ legendary painting of a donkey standing on a horse has given serious competition to MF Husain. Source: Hindustan times 8. Friends cap: Maine Pyar Kiya The film not only gave Salman Khan his popular screen name “Prem”, but also redefined friendships with the iconic Friends cap. Because dosti ka ek usool hai, no sorry no thanks. Source: Hindustan times 9. Cool Channel: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai We can’t just ignore that oh-so-cool signature string that made SRK super cute in this movie. Apart from his polo shirts, of course! Source: Chronicle of the Deccan 10. Jaadu Ki Jhappi: Munna Bhai MBBS After introducing hugs with such strong emotions, this movie not only made us want to give a big jaadu ki jhappi to our parents but also to our enemies. Because ae maamu, one jaadu ki jhappi a day keeps the doctor away. Source: India Forums 11. Stairs: Hum Aapke Hai Koun Just like Speak-G melts in a cup ofkadak chai, the scene of falling down the stairs in this movie gave us a number of memes that tickle our ribs. Source: Twitter 12. Phone: Hera Pheri are Kaun Devi Prasad?From Chaman Jhinga calling to inquire about his fish to Kabira threatening Devi Prasad, the phone played an important role in this film. Admit it, you are reading the first line of Baburaos’ voice. Source: Masala 13. Flipbook: Taare Zameen By You know you’d be lying if you said Ishaan’s flipbook didn’t make you cry like a baby. Both emotional and artistic, this flipbook made us want to create one (and failed terribly) too! Source: High on the movies 14. Jal: Marriage Jal lijiye, thak gaye honge scroll karte karte. Now, we can’t end this list without mentioning the iconic jealous. Because, mujhe haq hai. Source: Navbharat Hours Which character did you like the most?

