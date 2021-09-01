Britney Spears’ lawyer calls for immediate resignation of guardianship father – The Hollywood Reporter





Weeks after Britney Spears’ father announced in a court file that he would be ready to step down from his guardianship at some point, the singer again tells an LA judge that he must be fired as soon as possible . In a further petition to suspend and remove Jamie Spears filed Tuesday, Britney’s lawyer argues that the August 12 filing is further evidence that Jamie cares about his own well-being rather than that of his daughter. “The gist of his response is that while (i) he expressly acknowledges that a ‘public battle’ over his departure would not be in the best interests of Ms Spears and (ii) for that reason, he has even intending to support “an orderly transition”, his idea of ​​”orderly” is to hang on until someone first calls him “father of the year” and awards him a star d ‘gold for his “service”, “writes Rosengart in the file, which is embedded below. “In other words, although Mr. Spears was eventually forced to admit that it’s better for his daughter if he leaves now, he claims the right to drag his feet because it is better for him to cling to this tutelage until he feels sufficiently justified. Rosengart maintains that Jamie is trying to buy back his image and use his remaining leverage to ensure the pending accounting is approved, which includes around $ 2 million in fees to third parties, including his lawyers. “A ‘transition’ can just as easily occur while Mr. Spears is suspended, rather than while he lingers as a restaurateur awaiting his inevitable impeachment,” says Rosengart. “The only difference is that the former is in the best interests of her daughter, while the latter seriously undermines those interests.” In a statement to Hollywood journalist Rosengart reiterated that the situation stinks of the counterpart. “Britney Spears will not be the victim of intimidation or extortion by her father,” he said. “Mr. Spears also has no right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the conditions for her removal. This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which, in law, imposes his removal. Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt dismissal, if he loves his daughter Mr Spears should resign now, today, before it was suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do. A hearing on the petition is currently set for September 29. Representatives for Jamie Spears have yet to respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/music-news/britney-spears-demands-fathers-resignation-1235006323/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos