Arjun Mathur: Ate everything that came to me during the first lockdown | Bollywood

The ongoing pandemic and the lockdown restrictions that followed across the country have been mentally and physically taxing for many. The Made in paradise The actor, who weighed 82 kg, his heaviest weight, at the end of the first lockdown said: I ate whatever came in my way. I have reached the most unhealthy point that I have reached in many years. As it was a mentally and emotionally difficult phase, I did whatever it took to feel good. I drank a lot of alcohol and ate fast food during the first lockdown. I have become quite unfit.

Mathur trained rigorously with celebrity trainer Sameer Jaura.

The actor, who now weighs 72kg, attributes his transformation to celebrity trainer Sameer Jaura. Speaking of getting rid of the extra fat, he says: I sacrificed everything I liked, fried foods, candy, alcohol, white rice, or refined flour. Before the second confinement, I weighed 77 kg because much of the fat was converted into muscle. When the second lockdown occurred I stopped training because the gyms were closed. I lost muscle mass and got to around 71 kg. Now I’m working on building muscle on this 71kg body, and I currently weigh 72kg, he says.

The Emmy-nominated actor during his workout. (Photo: Arjun_mathur / Instagram)

Mathur likes to share his workout videos on Instagram, but he’s sick of other social media platforms. I like to get out of things to talk about. But social networks have changed a lot. Before, it was much more personal. Now it’s much more public. I tried to share more work than anything else. I’m fed up with social media actually. Instagram is the only one on which I remain active because of its photos and not too much noise. But now it is. Just scrolling down, I see dance challenge reels, and they piss me off, he shares.

The actors take advantage of the new phase of his life by taking care of various projects. Ask him how he maintains himself mentally and he responds: As long as I stay on top of my fitness routine, it keeps me really stable mentally. When I am irregular it affects my mental stability in a negative way. The only thing that is under our control, we might as well take care of it.

The Emmy-nominated actor admits he’s been on a long journey and doesn’t want to get caught up in the ups and downs of it all. I had enough dejection and grief too with that. I have the impression that everything is cyclical. This is all temporary. And the praise is as temporary as the low point. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow. But, I try not to get carried away by the weak points like the strong points, he shares.

With fully operational cinemas and big releases planned, Mathur believes there is a massive audience for OTT as well. Personally, I think there’s a much bigger audience for OTT shows, streaming shows, and world-class work. I have nothing to lose. I have never been so addicted to the theater, the box office or the masses. I feel like I am in a very good place. Finally, the tide has turned to almost welcome actors like me into the mainstream. These shows are the mainstream now. What we do know is that the mainstream is [what] I’ll call a form of regressive caricature now. It is terrible. I’m sure a lot of people are suffering because of the theater closing. Also, undeniably, its kind of introducing democracy into our industry and leveling the playing field, he adds.

Author’s tweets @ nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter