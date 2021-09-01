Star Trek Tuvok actor Tim Russ’s new mission helps NASA find asteroids





Star Trek Voyager actor Tim Russ helps NASA find asteroids for an upcoming mission. Russ played Lieutenant Commander Tuvok on Star Trek Voyager for over five years and it looks like he’s setting a course for space again (sort of). He’s not exploring any new planets aboard the USS Voyager this time around, as he’s helping locate asteroids in space from Earth using a special telescope, as reported. United States today. Russ is a Citizen Astronomer and has been with the Los Angeles Astronomical Society for 29 years. He told USA Today that he’s been an amateur astronomer for 35 years, so his history in Star Trek and what he’s doing with NASA now is just a coincidence (though it’s pretty funny). As to why NASA needs help from Russ and five other citizen astronomers, the answer is simple: their telescopes can find Patroclus. He received an email from Unistellar, the maker of its Unistellar eVscope and eQuinox telescope, asking if he was willing to devote his time and effort to helping NASA locate Patroclus, an asteroid orbiting Jupiter. . Beautiful photos of Earth from space “[The Unistellar eVscope and eQuinox telescope] will just find a star field on its own and find out where it is, ”Russ told USA Today. “You have just typed the object you want to see. Once you insert it, it will move on its own to that object, hold it, and follow it. Then it will overlay the images of that object so that the object gets much bigger. ” Finding Patroclus will help NASA’s next mission in October which will see the organization launch a probe named Lucy into space to study Trojan asteroids, which includes Patroclus. “Lucy will launch in October 2021 and, with the pulses of Earth’s gravity, will complete a 12-year journey to eight different asteroids, one main belt asteroid and seven Trojans, four of which are members of” two for the price. of -a binary system, ” Introducing NASA’s Lucy Mission bed. “Lucy’s intricate path will take her to the two groups of Trojans and give us our first close-up view of the three main body types in swarms.” “[The] The Lucy mission will revolutionize our knowledge of planetary origins and the formation of the solar system, ”says the NASA preview. “Lucy’s discoveries will open up new perspectives on the origins of our Earth and ourselves. To learn more about asteroids, check out this story on how NASA can predict the likelihood of dangerous asteroid trajectories up to nearly 300 years, then read this story about a metallic asteroid between Mars and Jupiter that has a estimated value of 10 trillion dollars. Check out this first look at an asteroid sample from space after this. Wesley LeBlanc is a freelance news writer and guidebook maker for IGN. You can follow it on Twitter @LeBlancWes. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

