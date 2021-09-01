Dr. Barbara Sturm’s luxury skincare now on Postmates and Uber Eats – The Hollywood Reporter





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Dr Barbara Sturm and her eponymous skin care brand have groomed the faces of Angela Bassett, Kim Kardashian West, Emma Roberts and many more, but not everyone has the power to bring it right to their doorstep. The next best thing? Hollywood’s beloved facialist’s new partnership with Uber Eats and Postmates, which means Angelenos who can’t visit their West Hollywood flagship in person can now order their favorite serums, cleansers, creams and more for on-demand delivery starting today. Currently available in Los Angeles to customers within 15 miles of Sturm’s Boutique and Spa (515 N. Almont Drive), Services offer its best-selling, cruelty-free products ($ 22 to $ 350), including Glow Drops, Balancing Toner, Hyaluronic Serum, Super Anti-Aging Serum, Enzymatic Cleanser, Rich Face Cream, Lip Balm, Anti-Aging Body Cream and others. Orders are also available for pickup to those outside the delivery coverage area. Uber Pass and Postmates Unlimited members will also receive free anti-aging body cream and cleanser with skincare purchases of $ 300 or more through September 7. Postmates (who counts Post Malone and Kylie Jenner as regular customers) was acquired Uber in 2020, but the parent company says the two services will continue to operate separately. Outside the on-demand coverage area? Below, we’ve rounded up some of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s best-selling products for traditional postal mail delivery. Otherwise, buy select items on Uber Eats and Postmates. 1. Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum Suitable for all skin types, this lightweight serum contains an “optimal concentration of low and high weight hyaluronic acid molecules” to provide long-term hydration, decrease signs of irritation and a softer appearance to the skin . Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, $ 300: Postmates, Uber eats, Zipporah 2. Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops These Brightening Drops have been formulated to treat fine lines, wrinkles, dull complexion and uneven texture, using heroic ingredients such as wild rose extract, vitamin-rich antioxidant purslane and Polygonum bistorta root. Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops, $ 145: Postmates, Uber eats, Zipporah 3. Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Super Serum The powerful ingredients in this anti-aging serum such as hyaluronic acid, purslane and skullcap combine to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while strengthening and hydrating the skin. To buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum, $ 350 Postmates, Uber eats, Zipporah 4. Dr. Barbara Sturm Rich Face Cream This ultra-hydrating face cream contains active ingredients such as skullcap to support cell renewal function, skin-smoothing vitamin E and skin-soothing avocado. Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Rich Face Cream, $ 230: Postmates, Uber eats, Zipporah 5. Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzymatic Cleanser This gentle exfoliating cleanser foams when added to water and helps remove oil, uneven texture, dull complexion and pores. Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzymatic Cleanser, $ 75: Postmates, Uber eats, Zipporah 6. Balancing tonic Dr. Barbara Sturm Ideal for acne-prone skin, this toner is formulated with a pH balancing solution to soothe irritated skin and leave the face hydrated and clean. Buy Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner, $ 75: Postmates, Uber eats, Zipporah

