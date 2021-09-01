Taliban Knew Much About Bollywood, Kerala-Born American Doctor Says | Kochi News

Even as the last American troops left Afghanistan on Tuesday, an American doctor born in Kerala and held hostage by the Taliban in 2012, recalled how some of his captors challenged the stereotype of die-hard cavemen and, like young people all over the world loved music. and movies and were fans of Bollywood stars.Dr. Dilip Joseph, an American citizen from Changanassery, was taken hostage by the Taliban on December 5, 2012 while providing training in primary health and preventive medicine among rural medical staff hired by an American NGO . Incidentally, he was rescued on the fourth night by the elite Navy SEAL Team Six, the unit that killed Osama bin Laden.

Doctor Dilip Joseph (in gray dress) shares a meal with the elders of the Afghan village

Speaking to TOI, Joseph said he wanted to return to Afghanistan because Afghans are some of the best people to ever interact with in the world. I tried to go back twice between 2013-14 but did not get a visa. I still hope to go back at some point, he said.

Joseph was taken hostage during his 10th visit to the country. “On our way to a rural community health clinic, we were driving down a mountain road – with my Afghan colleague and our driver – when we saw an armed man coming out of a bush on the road. As soon as we were stopped, we were surrounded by three others, both from the front and the rear of the vehicle, ”he recalls.

It was then a nine hour trek to the mountains, where he was held captive for four days. On the second day, they made it known that they were looking for a ransom. It was not until the third evening that the amount was mentioned, ”he said. While they had a few negative things to say about Americans initially, they also realized that they could eventually lift the ransom for an American hostage.

Negotiations for his release ultimately failed and on the fourth day the kidnappers decided to divide the group. Joseph recalled his interaction with a 19-year-old boy among his captors which left a lasting impression on him. “I ended up having a very meaningful and deep conversation for almost three hours with this boy. He spoke a lot about his life after asking a lot of questions about mine. This conversation made me realize how much we are all similar no matter how different we are, be it in culture, religion, traditions etc. He also realized that Taliban men “knew a lot about Bollywood movies and actors. This surprised me because the Taliban tend to be very averse to music and movies, ”he said.

On the fourth night, while Joseph was being held in a small, pitch-black room, a man broke into his door. “It was a Navy SEAL that was part of the rescue operation. The Seal Team Six member was hit by Taliban fire. Other members quickly arrived and one fell on top of me. to protect me from fire, ”he recalls. Joseph realized that he was only saved by Navy SEAL when he was brought to the US military base. He also learned that the 19-year-old boy was among those killed in the operation. He wrote about his experiences in a book, “Kidnapped by the Taliban”, published in 2014.

Joseph is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan now. The current Taliban leadership seems to be talking about a slightly different story. We will have to wait and see if the vision they have is anything different from the late 90s. Since the country has developed so much over the past two decades, I hope the people can also leave his fear and show his true character – strength, wisdom, vitality – in order to better blend in with the message of purity that the Taliban seem to care the most about their society, he said.

Joseph now works part time with the same NGO that works among Afghans. He is also a healthcare strategist for various communities around the world with another NGO. He had moved to the United States in 1989 from Changanassery to Kottayam. My father was doing his doctoral studies at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California. The family also decided to move with him as it was a five year course. I have very good memories of Changanassery. I attended the Sacré-Cœur school there from the 2nd to the 10th year. I’m still in contact with friends there, ”said Joseph.