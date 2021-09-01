Shawn Mendes to the executive. Produce Legendary’s “Life is Strange” series – The Hollywood Reporter





Legendary TV adaptation of the Square Enix video game Life is strange becomes a little more musical. Award-winning singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, along with Andrew Gertler, his partner at Permanent Content, have joined us to oversee the music for the series, which is being developed by Legendary Television and dj2 Entertainment. Anonymous Content, the banner behind the buzzy series also comes on board to kick off the project, which Legendary took over in 2016, a year after the game’s release. Real detective and 13 reasons why, among many others. Strange isn’t exactly what comes to mind when Hollywood tackles video games. The game is not a first-person shooter or an epic sci-fi fantasy, but rather a series of gripping, story-driven adventure games that feature a universe where everyday protagonists wield supernatural powers. while facing real challenges, real relationships and real emotions. The story of the first game centers on photography enthusiast Max Caulfield, a high school student who discovers she can turn back time while saving her best friend Chloe Price. The couple soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of classmate Rachel Amber, which reveals a dark side to life in their town, Arcadia Bay. Players have responded to the adventure game, which has now grown into a franchise with sequels and spinoffs. It has also won several awards, including the 2016 BAFTA Game Award for Best Story and the inaugural Peabody Futures of Media Award. The most recent entry, Life is Strange: True Colors, will be released on September 10. Mendes and Gertler will produce via Permanent Content while Joy Gorman Wettels and Zack Hayden will produce for Anonymous. They join DJ2’s Dmitri M. Johnson, Howard Bliss and Dan Jevons. Legendary Television and AC Studios will serve as co-studios on the project, with Legendary Television playing the lead studio role. Strange is under development thanks to the prominent agreement between Legendary Television and dj2 Entertainment. Both companies are working on previously announced TV series My friend Pedro and the animated series Grave robber, the latter being made for Netflix. Mendes is known for his top 20 hits such as “Stitches”, “There’s Nothing Hold Me Back” and “Senorita”. He and his manager Gertler created their television and film production company in a joint venture with Anonymous. The company produced in wonder, a documentary for Netflix chronicling Mendes’ world tour. The company is also working on a docuseries for young people and a feature film titled I. Mendes is replaced by AG Artists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/shawn-mendes-boards-legendarys-life-is-strange-series-as-executive-producer-exclusive-1235006211/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos