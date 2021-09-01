Why Twitch Streaming Is So Addicting

When I was young, the early 2010s were a time of Internet experimentation. All kinds of websites were either being invented or gaining traction. Facebook dominated the social media industry, YouTube was becoming a household name for watching video content, and then there was Twitch, which was one of the first websites to capitalize on the concept of game streams.

Being exposed to all this change, an impressionable 12-year-old girl found herself gravitating to the side of the internet that was filled with what we now call gaming content. To give a brief definition of what it is. , according to the creator, game content is essentially recordings of another person playing video games. I remember being so obsessed with these kinds of videos, made by game makers like PewDiePie, ChilledChaos, CaptainSparklez. And every time my parents saw me watch this type of video so intently on my fourth generation iPod, I was always asked this question:

How do you find it so fun to watch someone else play a video game?

Looking back, I can understand my parents’ confusion. Video games were made to be played. Where is the pleasure of watching someone else have fun? I might have struggled to come up with a reasonable answer to this question, I might be 12 years old, but now I have many reasons for the entertainment value of watching streams games.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE DAILY WILD CAT

Much has changed since the early 2010s, and while it might initially have been seen as bizarre, game streams have reached a level of immense popularity with the mainstream and profitable for many companies. Platforms like Twitch have seen an increase in viewer engagement, an average of more than 17.55 million daily users by 2019, according to Conversation author Joel Abrams.

Obviously, there is an appeal to video game streaming, but what exactly is going on with the hype? Well, I could ask the exact same question of someone who watches soccer games. What the two forms of entertainment have in common is gratification for the viewer. And luckily for us, scientific studies have been conducted that illustrate the influence of gratification, especially in a game setting.

According to a newspaper article “Computers in human behavior“, the results of this particular study revealed that the five gratification classes (cognitive, affective, social, release of tension and personal integration) were significantly associated with the main outcome variables related to the number of hours and the number of streamers that individual users watch.

The five gratuity classes refer to the scientific theory entitled “The theory of uses and gratificationwhich talks about the effects that certain forms of media have on people. This concept applies to a game stream setting for the following reasons:

Cognitive needs refer to those who need to acquire knowledge, which is perhaps one of the popular reasons why game streams are popular. Just like a person can post a video to figure out how to set up a vacuum cleaner, gaming fans can post a video to figure out how to beat a certain level or boss (a significant computer controlled enemy). Emotional needs refer to the need to satisfy one’s emotional needs. When you watch a comedy movie, you are appealing to your emotional needs for humor and entertainment. This is exactly the same for a person watching a game stream. A person can watch a game of streamers because of the humor of their comments, or a person can watch an Esports game to feel the adrenaline rush. who just watched competitions. Either way, a viewer’s emotional needs are definitely met, which helps to illustrate the entertainment value of video game streams. Social integration needs refer to the need for socialization. Watching video game streams has its entertainment value for its viewers, but what really makes game streams so appealing is their social factor. Streaming platforms like Twitch have a built-in chat room feature that allows viewers to interact with both the streamer and other viewers. This aspect of socialization provides a sense of community, and with the pandemic limiting the ability for face-to-face interaction, it is no wonder that there has been an increase in the number of viewers of game video content, exceeding 1.2 billion in 2020 according to Writer without box, Georgie Peru. Tension-free needs refer to the need to escape reality in order to relieve stress. What makes a streamer successful, like on Twitch, is their ability to give entertaining commentary as well as gameplay, which inadvertently allows their audience to completely soak up the video. The purpose of the video game itself is to transport players to another world, a setting different from reality. With in-game content, viewers can share this experience with the streamer, thus allowing for an escape. I know I can’t count the many times I’ve come home from a hard day of school and opened a Minecraft Twitch stream just so I can let my thoughts on school fade away. Personal integration needs refer to the need for self-assurance. While this type of gratification is probably the least common type of need among viewers, it still has its impact on the reasoning behind the call. Viewers could watch a Twitch stream of a particular game they might be interested in, and depending on the buzz behind the game, could get the person to purchase the game for themselves. Thus, it will provide the gratification of self-confidence.

Some may think that those who enjoy gaming content should be in the younger demographic. As I noted, I started dabbling in these kinds of videos when I was a young teenager, however, according to data the website collected. Flow diagram, 41% of viewers on Twitch are between 16 and 24 years old.

Young adults and college students like me account for a large portion of the consumption of this form of entertainment, and such interest is easily reflected in the media and on college campuses. Take a look at the University of Arizona. Not only does the college have a student game club with over 1,700 members, but in March of this year it launched its very first college esports program, according to a colleague interview. Daily wild cat reporter, Jacob Mennuti.

Why is this such a huge deal? Well, on the one hand, the esports industry as a whole is worth over $ 1.1 billion according to esports.net, and it should continue to grow. So it was only a matter of time before colleges, especially the University of Arizona, jumped into the trend. Not only that, but Esports (which, to clarify, plays computer / video games competitively) played a huge role in the growth of the gaming industry. Before the Esports program became a UA funded program. , the gaming club had done its part by presenting competitive and casual players with the opportunities that this industry holds.

With this enhanced platform as well as a Arizona Sports ArenaIt’s safe to assume that the UA Esports program will begin to expand into the lives of everyday college gamers and perhaps even introduce new students to the industry.

Much like the way sports programs attract so many viewers, the Esports program is highly expected to bring the same results. I’m pretty confident that with academic recognition of the esports industry, it will lead to a better understanding and appreciation of the gaming industry itself. And now, anytime anyone questions the entertainment value of video game streams, they can just read this article along with the many other articles that the streaming industry praised. And, if you need to find out for yourself, just log into Twitch and choose the first streaming video that catches your eye.

Follow Tereza on Twitter



Head of Tereza Rascon



Tereza Rascon (she / she) is a major junior in English. She enjoys watching musicals, reading and writing in her spare time.