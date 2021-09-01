Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood debut with “Phantom Hospital”





MUMBAI: Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, known for hits like “Take Off” and “Malik”, is about to venture into Hindi cinema with a thriller titled “Phantom Hospital”, the film’s producer announced on Tuesday. The dramatic thriller will be produced by Priti Shahani, who has previously supported critically acclaimed films such as “Talvar”, “Raazi” and “Badhaai Ho”. “Phantom Hospital” is based on an unprecedented survey of the Indian healthcare system. The film is the first draft of Shahani’s new production banner, Tusk Tale Films.

For the film, the producer is collaborating announced with investigative journalist and award-winning author Josy Joseph. The screenplay for “Phantom Hospital” was written by Narayanan and Akash Mohimen. The 39-year-old filmmaker said he was excited to be making his first Hindi film. “I was immediately drawn to the inspired story of real incidents in the healthcare industry in India. It gives me great pleasure to partner with Priti Shahani, who provided great content, and Josy Joseph, whose meticulous research added great layers to the story. “My films have received so much love from Hindi audiences that I am really looking forward to making my first feature film in Hindi,” Narayanan said in a statement.

The story and screenplay for #PhantomHospital is written by #AkashMohimen and #MaheshNarayanan … #PritiShahani[associéhttps://tco/5JYPjKKUBL[associatedhttps://tco/5JYPjKKUBL[associéhttps://tco/5JYPjKKUBL[associatedhttps://tco/5JYPjKKUBL – taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) 1630386054000 Shahani said his goal is to champion stories that reflect the present day and resonate with audiences. “I am delighted to partner with Mahesh Narayanan, whose stories have traveled to national audiences and truly is a visionary filmmaker and India’s top investigative journalist, Josy Joseph. “Together we aim to make an entertaining film that reveals one of our country’s most shocking scandals,” Shahani added. According to the creators, “Phantom Hospital” was inspired by an “unusual scandal in the health sector”. “We’ve all been victims of it without knowing it, and through this film we hope to awaken audiences to a new reality,” Shahani said. Joseph, founder of Confluence Media, said he was convinced “Phantom Hospital” would turn out to be a groundbreaking film. “The odd thing about India is that its real stories are far more dramatic than any a writer can imagine, but these haven’t been exploited enough for visual storytelling. “I have no doubts that ‘Phantom Hospital’ will be a groundbreaking film which showcases Mahesh’s mastery of the craft and Priti’s ability to bring difficult projects to fruition,” he said. The film is currently in the pre-production phase and after that the directors will finalize the casting. PTI KKP RB RB

